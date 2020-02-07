Celebration Community Church sewing group
Leigh’s Blankies Group meets on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at Celebration Community Church. The group sews blankets to be distributed to children in need. No sewing skill is needed to participate — newcomers are invited to join in on the fellowship and help where they can or to simply observe. Recent distributions of blankets made have gone to Haiti, Guatemala, the Phillipines and locally to Bethany Christian Services in nearby Winter Garden. More information at www.44life.com.
Singing Crystal Bowl Meditation
Come and join us for a wonderful break to de-stress with like-minded people. Whether you are a beginner or regular meditator, this experience is for you! Let the vibrations of the singing bowls gently lead you effortlessly into a deep meditative state. Sound meditation is also said to help heal depression, anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, and to spark creativity.
All are invited to join Unity of Clermont every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 10 a.m., at 655 West Broome Street, Clermont, FL 34711. Chairs are provided, or you can bring your own yoga mat. Admission is free, with love offerings gratefully accepted. Questions? Call Rev. Nancy at 407-765-5346.
Food for the Body & Soul Lunch & Learn Bible Study
Retirees, community members and business men and women are invited to join Anointed and in His Spirit for food for the soul and body (lunch and Bible study) every Thursday, at 12 noon. The bible is God’s written Will to mankind and it contains the details of our inheritance. It is filled with precious promises that will empower and increase your life.
We invite you to join us every Thursday at noon at 830 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont across from CIty Grill. You will surely be blessed and increased. We look forward to seeing you. If you have any questions, please call Pastor Rita Marshall at 407-719-0449.
Church launches in Davenport
Living Hope Church is a new church in the Davenport area. The church holds its services at Horizons Elementary, located at 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport, near the intersection of Forest Lake Drive and U.S. 27. On its Facebook page, found at facebook.com/pg/TheLivingHope.Life, Living Hope is described as “a church leading people to find and follow Jesus.” To find out more about the church or how to get involved, visit the Facebook page.