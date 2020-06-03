POLK COUNTY – City staff representing nine of the 17 Polk County municipalities have now expressed significant questions of concern about how best to ensure there is enough public water supply to meet future county water demands.
During a Polk Regional Water Cooperative meeting on May 20, PRWC Vice Chairman and Polk City Mayor Joe LaCascia said city staff from eight county municipalities participating in the co-op recently sent “letters of concern” to PRWC staff.
LaCascia explained there are a variety of concerns about whether the county is ready to shift away from studying the projected future water supply problem to borrowing around $500 million to deal with that projected problem.
If the loans are approved, most of the borrowed money may be dedicated to building two desalination plants in Polk County – one on the Lake Wales Ridge and the other in Lakeland, near Interstate 4 – and enough water pipes to connect all of the municipalities.
The PRWC board and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) board have each resolved to pay half of the projected $1 billion in total estimated costs for this proposed solution.
On May 20, the PRWC board was scheduled to vote on whether to retain a law firm to help the board apply for a federal loan of up to $239 million, with the remaining amount of up-front construction costs for the desalination plants to be paid for in state and private loans.
If the plan moves forward as is, water rate increases across the county are also anticipated in association with this and would start sometime before loan payments became due around 2032.
The City of Frostproof – which has never agreed to any PRWC terms and is not active on the board – is the ninth municipality to raise questions about the need to build and maintain two desalination plants in the coming years.
Lakeland Mayor and PRWC board member Bill Mutz motioned to block the vote to retain the law firm on May 20, saying, in part, that Lakeland residents may not want to pay for the Southeast LFA Wellfield on the Lake Wales Ridge.
Later, Lake Wales Mayor Eugene Fultz said that if Lakeland residents did not have to pay for the wellfield in the southeastern portion of the county, then Lake Wales residents ought not have to pay for the wellfield planned for Lakeland.
After agreeing on deferring the decision to hire the law firm, the PRWC board agreed to hire an independent facilitator who would act as a mediator and to try and resolve the differences among the PRWC board as soon as possible.
A special public workshop to further debate the matter will likely be held sometime before the next PRWC regular meeting — scheduled for July 15 — Polk County Assistant County Manager and PRWC Executive Director Ryan Taylor said.
The Sun asked SWFWMD staff for their input on the PRWC dispute reflected during the May 20 meeting.
“The District continues to support the PRWC and the development of alternative water supplies,” SWFWMD Public Information Officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh said. “We are hopeful that the PRWC membership will rapidly resolve their issues and continue the development of the projects they have identified for development.”
In 2017, the PRWC board identified three projects to study – two desalination plants and a comparatively small effort to recycle and conserve more water. A fourth PRWC project was identified subsequently, and that was the purchasing of land for a summer storm water reservoir somewhere along Peace Creek.
It is yet to be determined whether SWFWMD would co-fund an alternative water supply project that is different from the three projects proposed in 2017. The SWFWMD board has already approved two PRWC resolutions to provide co-funding for 30 million gallons of alternative water supply per day.
Both the Southeast and West Polk Lower Floridan Aquifer wellfield projects are specifically listed in those resolutions, Tarokh said.
The water use permit for the Southeast Wellfield has already been approved for 30 mgd at max capacity. In comparison, water-use permits for the proposed desalination plant in Lakeland have yet to be completed.
If built as proposed, and if water-use permits are approved by SWFWMD, the Lakeland desalination plant could produce another 15 mgd at max capacity.
Report details water challenges on regional scale
As the population of Central Florida continues to explode, the challenge of making sure there is enough water to meet future demand is not isolated to Polk County.
The Central Florida Water Initiative is a regional attempt to address the problem, a group which publishes a report every five years. The latest report was discussed during an April 30 CWFI webinar.
In addition to the two Lower Floridan Aquifer desalination plants proposed in Polk County, there are 15 similar LFA wellfields proposed in other parts of Central Florida.
Polk County leaders appear to be relying on LFA salt water as a future supply in greater volume than surrounding counties. Orange County, for example, is investing more money in reclaiming highly treated wastewater and, in Osceola County, a $500 million summer stormwater reservoir called the Grove Land Reservoir Project has been proposed, with pipes connecting the reservoir to a few coastal communities.
According to CWFI advisors and other water experts, no more water can sustainably be removed from the Upper Floridan Aquifer. Currently Floridians currently utilize 700 million gallons of fresh water per day out of the UFA. Experts say Floridians may need up to 900 mgd in the region represented by the CWFI by 2040.
Here in Polk, SWFWMD staff set a target of 30 mgd of alternative water supply by 2040.
One possible solution would be revisiting policy for water-use as it is related to landscaping. According to the latest CFWI report, each day Floridians use around 40 mgd of treated water for landscape irrigation across the region.