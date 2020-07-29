POLK COUNTY – A Leadership Lakeland Alumni Association Zoom meeting with Polk County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent John Hill July 23 was disrupted by a hacker who somehow managed to take control of the Zoom meeting to post pornographic images.
“I guess they had a little porn issue,” Polk Education Association President Stephanie Yocum said.
Yocum said she logged in after noticing some teachers posting comments about the incident on social media. According to a few social media posts, the pornography displayed for several minutes before the problem was fixed.
Polk County School Board candidate Anita Carson said she was watching at the time and noticed what appeared to be a bot posting links, described as links to a recording of the meeting.
Users who clicked on the links were directed to other pornographic images.
Several senior Polk County Public Schools staff and a Polk County School Board member were also in attendance. Leadership Lakeland Alumni Association spokesperson Lisa Oliver posted an apology on social media.
“During a zoom meeting hosted on July 23rd by Leadership Lakeland Alumni Association, a security breech occurred,” Oliver wrote. “The meeting was temporarily stopped and closed in order to remedy the problem. We apologize for these security issues and realize that some of our members and attendees were unable to attend the meeting. We wish to thank special guest speaker, John Hill, Deputy Superintendent of Polk County Schools and the Polk County Public Schools for their willingness to be a part of this meeting. We recognize the value in the virtual meeting format and will look for ways in the future to provide important information to our members and the community without disruption.”