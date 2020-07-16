Officials for Publix announced Thursday that, effective July 21, the company will require customers to wear face coverings while shopping in its stores.
“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.
Signs announcing the new requirement will be posted at store entrances and in-store announcements will be made.
Company officials explained that this requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.
“Publix remains committed to serving customers through all channels but encourages those who are not able to wear face coverings to consider using Publix Delivery and/or Curbside Pickup,” read the statement.
In addition to requiring face coverings, Publix staff previously implemented a number of process changes in their stores to safeguard the health and well-being of customers, associates and communities.
Those initiatives include increased sanitation efforts, reduced store hours to allow extra time for cleaning, the installation of plexiglass shields at all registers and pharmacies and the company implemented one-way shopping on each aisle to help with customer traffic flow.
Publix also has initiated intercom announcements to remind customers to follow one-way shopping and maintain the recommended 6-foot distance between themselves and provided store managers discretion to limit the number of customers inside stores.
Stores under state or local ordinance to limit shoppers will continue to follow those guidelines, the release indicated.
“Publix is actively monitoring the evolving pandemic and will continue to review guidance provided by the CDC, as well as state and local agencies,” the statement said in closing.