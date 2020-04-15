Hi again friends, I’m Bailey!

I’m a freelance writer, digital marketing manager, lifestyle blogger, clay jewelry maker and total foodie that’s stuck in the house just like you.

I also was the author of this newspaper’s “Weekend Best Bets” column — until, thanks to the pandemic, there were no more weekend events.

My motto is to always find the magic in everyday. One super fulfilling way I have been using this secluded, at-home time is by getting creative in the kitchen.

Letting go of the routine weekly meals and whipping up new dishes with the ingredients we can all get access to has been an enjoyable challenge. My goal is to use this column as a way to virtually “hang out” with you, inspire you to try new things and to share my favorite eats!

For the first edition of “Quarantine Kitchen Chronicles” I’m going to share my absolute favorite, ooey gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe.

They’re a crowd pleaser and a go-to when I have a prolonged sweet tooth.

Let’s be real — what’s better than a warm cookie with a cold glass of milk?

Here’s what you’ll need!

I N G R E D I E N T S

(yields two dozen)

-2 cups all-purpose flour

-1 cup light brown sugar

-1/2 cup granulated sugar

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-1/2 tsp salt

-2 tsp vanilla extract

-3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

-1 egg

-1 egg yolk

-1 bag mini chocolate chips

RECIPE

1. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

2. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium-sized bowl.

3. In a large bowl, cream your melted butter and sugars with a handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes. (If you don’t have this type of mixer, whisk it for double the time.)

4. Add in your whole egg, extra egg yolk, and vanilla while mixing on medium for 3-4 minutes.

5. Slowly pour in your flour mixture until it is fully incorporated.

6. Pour in the mini chocolate chips and equally distribute them in the dough with a spatula.

7. Use an ice cream scooper to form balls and place them on a parchment lined baking sheet.

8. Bake for 16-18 minutes.

9. ENJOY!

Please feel free to reach out to me and let me know what you think! If you’re active on social media, tag me in your food posts @_baileysophia so I can see your creations.

Have a request of something you’ve been craving? Let me know — it just might influence next week’s column.