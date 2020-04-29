Hi all! I’m back with a recipe that’s comforting, delicious — and healthy!

Despite the fact that we have more time on our hands to try out new baking recipes (guilty), for most people health is a major focus right now.

I’m here to tell you that eating clean doesn’t have to be boring. Packing your dinner full of nutrients not only results in benefits for your health, but also leaves you feeling full.

This Tortellini Veggie Soup is both hearty and satisfying. You should be able to easily find the ingredients at your local supermarket. I have also come to find out that some local growers/farmers are even selling their crops to customers around town. Do some research in your free time to help these people out.

Another tip I have for making this soup is all about texture. I personally like variation of texture in soups. If you have a peeler, use it longways to create ribbons of your zucchini, instead of chopping it. Sometimes I do this with veggies for salads, as well.

INGREDIENTS

-1 package tortellini

-32 oz. unsalted chicken broth

-14 oz. vegetable stock

-1 white onion

-1 cup spinach

-2 cups zucchini

-2 cups carrots

-1 cup tomato

-1 tsp. minced garlic

-1/3 cup fresh basil

-1 tbs. olive oil

-1 tsp. oregano

-1/2 tsp. garlic powder

-1/4 tsp. black pepper

-1 tbs. salt

-parmesan for topping

RECIPE

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large pot or Dutch oven. Chop your veggies and add onion, garlic, zucchini and carrots until tender, stirring often. Add all remaining ingredients besides spinach and tortellini. Bring to a boil for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to a simmer, add in spinach and tortellini. Cook for 5 minutes. Use a ladle to dish it up, topping with parmesan. ENJOY!

Please feel free to reach out to me and let me know what you think! If you’re active on social media, tag me in your food posts @_baileysophia so I can see your creations.

Have a request of something you’ve been craving? Let me know — it just might influence next week’s column.