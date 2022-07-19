The Polk Education Association clapped loudly at a special Polk County School Board session recently held at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center in Lakeland after the school board approved teacher raises for the 2022-23 school year.
Two years ahead of the deadline for teacher contracts, PEA President Stephanie Yocum said the board was “making history” for its speed in getting not only the teacher contracts approved, but those of support staff and paraeducators.
The new base salary for teachers without prior teaching experience now starts at $47,500, up from $45,487. District support staff and clerical positions were approved for a start raise of $15 an hour.
Salaries for the most experienced teachers who operate on a 10-month, 196-day contract, who either hold a Continuing Contract or a Professional Service Contract and are at the top of the Grandfathered salary schedule, will increase from $64,282 to $65,850.
All current 2021-2022 teacher pay levels will increase at least 2.25 percent, and in some cases higher, for the 2022-23 school year. Those teachers on the Grandfathered Salary Schedules, who were hired prior to July 1, 2014, without a break in service, will be moved to a new schedule between 2.44 and 2.84 percent instead of the 2.25 percent received by teachers on pay performance schedules who are being transitioned to a new schedule.
“This is quite a difference,” Yocum said, adding that she was very appreciative of how well Superintendent Frederick Heid works with the PEA. “Historically, we wouldn’t have even started to bargain yet.”
Those teachers who had masters’ degrees and were paid on what was known as the “school psychologist schedule” include mental health counselors and facilitators, psychologists, school counselors, social workers and speech language pathologists will see a raise of 2.25 percent along with migration to a new schedule named “new student services performance salary schedule.”
Occupational and physical therapists will see an increase of 2.25 percent, and a new sign language interpreter salary was added to this category.
Hourly employees represented by the AFSCME, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and maintenance workers will see up to a 3 percent increase in their checks as the district is required to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Heid said the contract approval was two years ahead of the state’s deadline for the contract approvals.
One advantage of the early approval, Heid said, is that now the district can use the new salaries as a “recruiting” tool to bring educators to Polk County Public Schools.
Yocum told the board that this will also give payroll time to make the adjustments before the school year begins, and Heid said the pay increase may appear in teachers’ August paychecks.
The board is expected to discuss the salaries of non-union employees such as food service managers and administrators at the July 26 school board workshop meeting.
Not only did the district implement raises across the board, but a concerted effort was undertaken that involved staff teams and sub-teams who worked together to clarify each job description. Many job descriptions had not been reviewed in 20-30 years, Yocum said, so they were updated, along with their pay scales.