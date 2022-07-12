Lions Park in Lake Alfred will be buzzing with fun for the First Community Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 6.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. with live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendors and school supplies. It will be a free event.
“We wanted to create a new event for the community that has a little something for everyone,” said Parks and Recreation Director Richard Weed. “We are going to have different food trucks, vendors, all types of entertainment and a really cool kids play zone.”
Lions Park is the “perfect park” to host such events, he said. “It’s especially (a good location) during the summer because it is nice and shaded. You typically get a good breeze from Lake Alfred.” Be sure to bring a lawn chair to relax and enjoy the activities.
Weed said he is expecting a good turnout.
“We have vendors that will be selling different products and goods, as well as organizations that will be promoting themselves,” he said.
Fill your tummy with items from We Roll Fatty’s food truck and Angels Heavenly Empanadas, to name a few. And listen to local bands such as Precious Glover, Tri-Faith, Manny Patino Latin Jazz Trio and Branden Crawford.
Lions Park is located at 175 N. Nekoma Ave. For more information call 863-291-5272.