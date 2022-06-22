Don’t let the name fool you – it’s no joke. Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the country, can be competitive, fast and addictive. Pickleball can also be played socially, for fun, and exercise.
The name of the game, “pickleball,” usually makes people smile the first time they hear it. Pickleball, a sport that combines many parts of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has become extremely popular in the past few years in the area. Nationwide it is estimated that there are 4.8 million pickleball players.
“The game can be very intense or not – it can be played at different levels,” said Mark Stanley, president of the Del Webb, Davenport, Pickleball Group.
In 2011, DelWebb formed the initial pickleball group that has grown into nearly 200 members. Many of those players are there just for fun but there’s also the Best 8, a group of four doubles teams that compete against other local over 55 communities’ teams.
“I’ve developed so many friendships since the court is smaller and more intimate. It’s easy to talk and laugh at our mistakes,” Stanley said.
In 1965, pickleball, named after Pickles the dog, was invented by three men in Washington state who wanted to create something for their families to do together. Over the years, the original basics have remained pretty much the same: the court is badminton-sezed with a slightly modified tennis net, paddles and plastic ball with holes. All ages and skill levels can play.
Right down the road, in Auburndale, the Pickleball Gang is proof of all ages being able to play: their oldest player is 87. The Gang has grown from five participants to more than 300 in the past eight years. According to Brian Toune, President, there are members from South Dakota, Maine and Canada who play during their winters here.
“I was on my way home after my life was saved from a pretty serious illness,” said Brian Toune, 80, and the President of the Auburndale group. “I saw people playing pickleball and I stopped to ask them what they were doing.” They invited him to join them and he’s been playing ever since.
The veteran tennis player of more than 50 years and golfer, said that pickleball has been instrumental in regaining his health.
“It’s the healthiest sport in the world because of the enjoyment of it,” Toune said. “I agreed to be the president if it was understood that this group would be about fun, and friendship. And it is!”
Toune said the group even does things together off the pickleball courts. “We ride bikes and go to dinner together, too,” he said.
Stanley agrees wholeheartedly with Toune.
“Pickleball saved my life. I am a cancer survivor and I found myself at home, overweight. This sport got me out there … moving and socializing,” Stanley said.
Auburndale has eight indoor pickleball courts that are free to use. Players can even borrow racquets and balls. The Auburndale Pickleball Gang plays on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 615 Bennett Street.
Davenport has membership-based play at the Tom Fellows Community Center. The membership fee is $15 for residents and $25 for non-residents per month. There are six indoor pickleball courts and they are on a first come, first serve basis. The center is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon and closed on Sunday. The center is located at 207 North Blvd. West.
The city of Haines City has indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. For more information, call 863-421-3700.
The city of Winter Haven has four pickleball courts at their tennis center located at 209 Ave. F Northwest. The fee is $2 for residents and $3 for non-residents and memberships are available.
DelWebb is a private community not open to community play.