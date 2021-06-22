It’s time to get out and get moving in Haines City again.
Haines City Recreation on the Move is offering a number of different outdoor activities between June and August, which is free to the public.
“We have all sorts of games and activities, crafts,” said Haines City Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator Kevin Hopwood. “We even have some free food that we provide.”
And the fun starts Friday, June 25, when kids can get soaked in the summertime heat. The Splash Bash will be at Myers & Wiley Fielld, 915 N. 8th St., from 9 a.m. to noon. What is the Splash Bash? It includes a number of different water-type inflatables where kids can ride and slide through the water lanes.
But that’s not all. There will be big water guns, and water balloons. Besides the water-fillede fun, kids can also try their hand at the games available. The city will roll out giant games, such as Connect Four and a chess board. A kickball game could break out and there will be footballs, Hula-hoops and other sport-related items to play with. There also will be crafts for the kids to design and the food will likely be pizza.
“It will be a exciting fun day for the kids,” Hopwood said.
It’s the third year for the Splash Bash, although it wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“Now, we’re just looking forward to doing it again,” Hopwood said.
There will three other events:
• Friday, July 9, at Randa Ridge on Randa Avenue.
• Friday, July 23, at Trinity Church, 2795 N. 10th St.
These two events will have all kinds of recreational opportunities except for the water inflatables.
• Thursday, Aug. 5 at Larry Parrish Fields, 307 N. 24th St. – a second Splash Bash.
These events have been popular enough to where some of the local summer camps have bought the kids to these types of events, Hopwood noted.
“It’s welcomed to all ages, families, all that,” Hopwood said.