The city of Davenport is growing, keeping pace with it, is the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department maintains a community center, sports complex and four parks. A second community center, opening in the fall, will provide the residents with more enjoyable programs, parks and facilities. Until that second Community Center is opened, residents can enjoy the existing amenities.
The Pete Rust Arts and Cultural Center, 5 South Allapaha Ave., is available for rental seven days a week. The center can hold 125 people and has 10 tables and 50 chairs. If you are looking to rent this space, pick up an application at the Public Services Building located at 1318 By-Gosh Blvd., Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 863-419-3300, Ext. 138.
The rental price is $150 per day for Davenport city residents and $175 for non-residents. People must pay the fee at the time of booking the event along with the $100 deposit.
Lewis Mathews Complex, 400 Palm St., has two softball fields, one baseball field, one football field, tennis courts and basketball courts, as well as a pavilion with picnic tables.
Bring your lawn chairs and celebrate the largest 4th of July in Polk County at the Lewis Mathews Complex from 3 to 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. There will also be live entertainment, food and craft vendors.
The Lewis Mathews Complex is already planning for Halloween. On Sunday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. the complex will host Spooky Halloween.
Enjoy Davenport’s four other parks: Jamestown Park, 101 Murphy St., boasts a playground, pavilion with picnic tables and a basketball court; Wilson Park, 5 State St., has a splash pad for the kids; Lake Play, 1 S. Allapha Ave., has a playground, pavilion with picnic tables and a spot on the lake for fishing; and Market Square,110 West Bay St., has plenty of open space and a large gazebo.
Coming this fall, watch for the grand opening of The New Tom Fellows Community Center which will be located on North Boulevard. There will be gyms and 400 seat banquet hall.
For more information regarding programs and events, contact Dan McClain at 863-419-3300, Ext. 137 or dmcclain@mydavenport.org.