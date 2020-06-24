HAINES CITY – City Commissioners approved a five-year contract extension with a vendor that provides multiple “red light cameras” and two Automatic License Plate Recognition trailers to the city on June 18.
The contract renewal passed unanimously in what is called a consent agenda — staff decisions that require commission approval but are generally not discussed publicly at a commission meeting.
American Traffic Solutions, Inc. has had a contract with the city since 2010. According to city documents, the vendor receives $4,000 for each red light camera and $2,750 for the two license plate readers.
All of the red light cameras that are not already high definition will be traded out. One of the red light cameras is being moved. A red light camera is being moved to U.S. Highway 27 at Massee Road.
The license plate readers are built into two blue and white variable message sign trailers, which can be moved around the city as needed.
The city receives around $400,000 per year from the various red light cameras in Haines City, according to city documents.