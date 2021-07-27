Several community leaders volunteered their time to sit in a dunk tank to raise money for cancer research July 16 at Venue650 in Winter Haven.
Relay for Life of Polk County volunteers presented a fundraiser called “Passport to a Cure” for 2021.
There was a survivor dinner, survivor/caregiver laps, the Dunk for Dough and a luminary ceremony.
Dinner was sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Gourmet Goodies.
Silver sponsors included Jarrett Gordon Ford, Miracle Toyota, Davenport Fights Back and Polk State College. Wellness sponsors included Citizen's Bank, Kottke Trucking and the Winter Haven Rotary Club. Signature sponsors included Cemex, Enterprise Rent A Car, Gessler Clinic, Six/Ten and Summit.