Cancer brought out the student in 2021-22 Polk County Principal of the Year Amy Heiser-Meyers.
While ugly and unprejudiced, the nasty disease quickly snuck up on Heiser-Myers in the form of stage 3C breast cancer just before the C pandemic hit hard and two years before Heiser-Myers earned her noted academic distinction.
She not only immediately jumped into battle mode with all forms of information she could gather, but she also became an authoritative advocate for the American Cancer Society, reaching out to anyone who would listen.
Heiser-Myers will share her story at the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Relay of Life on March 11 in Winter Haven’s Central Park in the downtown area.
The Disney-themed event begins at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony. More than 30 fundraising teams from Polk County will be on site selling tasty goodies, unique crafts and more.
The laughable “Men in High Heels” race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in the park. Some noted competitors are Alex Mahalak, partner and general sales manager of Alfa Romeo Fiat of Winter Haven, Theatre Winter Haven producer/director Dan Chesnicka and Chad Lindsey of Keller Williams, to name a few.
The lights will be dimmed at 8 p.m. near the purple fountain for the traditional Luminaria Ceremony to honor those battling cancer and remember those lost to cancer.
A group from Cypress Junction Montessori will be performing at 7 p.m. Disc jockey Carlos Unzueta will be spinning tunes all evening.
Don’t cut your hair. Beauticians from Split Endz will be gathering locks for ACS wigs during the event.
Event co-chair Chris Hazelwood is pleased the event will be held outside this year after a somewhat muted event in July of 2021 due to Covid restrictions.
“We will be walking lots of laps,” Hazelwood proudly said of the upcoming 2022 event.
Rumor has it that there may be a sighting of Stormtroopers in the park thanks to the Disney theme.
Cancer fighters, caregivers, volunteers and passersby should check out the auction tent for Disney-themed items for bid.
Heiser-Meyers expects to speak during the Survivor dinner.
Her message is to the point:
Know your body. Make your health a priority and set exam appointments is what she espouses.
She was one of those who never missed an annual exam. Yet she felt a lump on her arm, quite a distance from her breast. Yet, breast reconstruction was part of her unexpected journey.
“It’s a club no one wants to belong to,” she said from her desk at Horizon Elementary School in Davenport.
“But if I do belong to the club, if I can, I want to help fellow members on their healing journey,” she said with glistening eyes.
Heiser-Meyers, who oversees two daughters, more than 1,500 students and 200 staff members, immediately researched everything she could find on cancer as soon as she received her diagnosis.
She had a clear mammogram in July 2019, however, by the first week of October 2019 she was already at stage 3 with breast cancer.
“I wasted no time,” she said. After a week and a half she had a diagnosis.
She learned that imaging is great, but it picks up only 80 percent of cancers. The five-year survival rate for stage 3 breast cancer is 86 percent.
“No matter how busy you are, you have to make your health a priority,” she said. “At 46, that (cancer) wasn’t on my radar.”
Heiser-Meyers received eight dense doses of radiation, 30 radiation sessions, chemotherapy at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa and a mastectomy. She’s currently undergoing hormone suppression treatment.
She planned around her staff and students. She often received treatments before or after work, or on a Friday. She estimates she missed less than 10 days of school.
“I cannot say enough about Moffitt,” she said. “They are awesome. I’m in survivorship mode. I’m very appreciative. The Lord has blessed me.”
Heiser-Meyers also credits her “phenomenal” staff and family, including husband and fellow principal, Dart, for their support.
Along the way she found her spiritual center, giving her a balance, she didn’t know she needed.
“I needed something,” she said. “That’s when I really got into a relationship with God. I really felt God allowed it to occur. To get something else out of me. He used this for good.”
She says she is now more purposeful in her relationship building, has a different level of empathy and a better listening ear.
She will be two years healed in April.
Heiser-Meyers wants to spread the word about early detection.
“Hopefully this gives me a platform,” she said. “I want to authentically and with authority talk about cancer treatment so that I can inspire others and show that there is hope.”
She’s back almost to full force at Horizon Elementary.
These days she lets a few items from her lists linger.
“It’s an experience that changes your life,” she said. “I savor every day. The Lord healed me.”
Dr. Gordon “Gordie” Klatt founded the Relay event in Washington State in May 1985. Knowing that cancer survivors often walked the night while struggling with pain, Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours to honor them. He raised $27,000. Now the American Cancer Society and volunteers hold relays worldwide to fund raise and walk in honor of survivors and those lost to cancer.