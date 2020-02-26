FOUR CORNERS — The stretch of U.S. 192 that spans from U.S. 27, where its westernmost point ends, and its interchange with State Road 429 to the east is, roughly, about three-and-a-half miles.
Along this stretch is where the four counties that make up Four Corners — Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk — meet. For a region of Central Florida that some estimates put at more than 90-square-miles, this is where the namesake comes from.
It is not the only place members of the Four Corners Area Council care about, of course, but it is a stretch of road that is particularly illustrative of why the council — and the efforts it has undertaken in recent years — exists at all.
“Candidly, it’s a very unique place in the United States,” says Tom Kohler, the senior director for GAI Consultants in Orlando.
Kohler, along with Rafael Montalvo, with UCF’s Florida Institute of Government, penned Phase II of the “One Vision” report that was recently presented to the Four Corners Area Council, which is underneath the umbrella of the Kissimmee/Osceola Chamber of Commerce. The report expands upon some of the areas of focus that Phase I of the report previously identified as top priorities for Four Corners: namely land use and development regulations, transportation and workforce housing.
One line in the new report illustrates the conundrum presented by the stretch of West U.S. 192 that is in the heart of Four Corners.
“Currently, the appearance and character of West 192 and development along it changes, sometimes dramatically, from one side to the other of each county line,” reads the report.
If it’s something that can be a bit unusual to witness as commuters drive through, imagine being the developers looking to invest in the area — many of whom have intentions of having properties in multiple of the four jurisdictions.
“(Developers) were confused about why, if they have property in Osceola (County), and they crossed the street to Orange County — literally walking across the street — they had a different set of regulations to deal with,” Kohler explained.
And the differences are often not small, he further elaborated, noting it could sometimes be akin to doing business in different countries. Of particular frustration to developers are the impact fees, which vary dramatically.
The good news is, however, that the report and the process of meetings and conversations that One Vision had leading up to it, have outlined results and actionable ideas for the near future.
For instance, in September, One Vision and the Four Corners Area Council were able to get administrators from all four counties at the table, at the same time, for the first time.
“From a board perspective, this was a big turning point,” explained Allison Beeman, the chairperson of the Four Corners Area Council, reflecting on the September meeting and the One Vision effort, in general. “It’s helped us move the ball, move the needle.”
Regarding land use regulations and language, the One Vision Phase II efforts had the most success. A technical committee has been formed, with all four counties represented, and work has begun of adopting similar language for development. Further, design guidelines for the West 192 corridor are in the process of being adopted.
As far as transportation, talks with the four counties — as well as the two different Florida Department of Transportation districts that include Four Corners — have begun to bear fruit, also.
“There’s a collaborative effort now that all the studies that are being done will take into consideration all four of the counties — which is a breakthrough in and of itself,” Kohler said, further explaining that respective transportation planning organizations for all four counties have committed to having a common needs statement going forward.
That idea — that all four counties would do well to look beyond the immediate end of their jurisdictions in Four Corners, an area that has significant density at the points of county overlap — is key to the bigger picture journey the area council has undertaken.
It’s relative to how the counties see themselves,’ Beeman said. “What we’re trying to make sense of in the future is that they look beyond those invisible lines, to say ‘why don’t we extend a study into Polk or have a conversation with Lake’ — whatever it may be.”
As for housing, that is an area where perhaps the least tangible solutions were presented. With affordable housing emerging as a national crisis and one that is particularly problematic in Central Florida, all four counties are already undertaking efforts to address the issue. As such, the One Vision stance was to follow those discussions closely and, down the line, see what they will mean for the Four Corners area.
Kohler has more than four decades of experience in public planning, and says the challenges the explosive growth in Four Corners presents to each of the four counties are understandable.
“You’re pretty far away from Tavares, Bartow, Kissmmee and Orlando,” he explained, referring to the county seats for Lake, Polk, Osceola and Orange, respectively. “But you have an economic engine down there (in Four Corners) that’s growing — and has a lot of investment.”
Beeman said next steps include continued talks, including a meeting next week with the Polk Board of County Commissioners. Meetings with staff from other counties are in the work, all ahead of a summit planned for November.
And while having substantive outcomes from the latest One Vision report is an encouraging milestone for the council, after previous efforts that did not bear fruit, the fact that the way forward is a marathon, as opposed to a race, is not lost upon anyone involved.
“There’s no silver bullet,” Kohler said. “It is a process and it’s people coming together.”
To learn more about the Four Corners Area Council, or to read the Phase II One Vision report, visit https://www.facebook.com/FourCornersAreaCouncil/ or https://kissimmeechamber.com/councils/four-corners-area-council/.
