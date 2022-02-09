Follow that sweet smell of barbecue on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lake Eva Park.
The 13th Annual Ribs on the Ridge will be at Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In affiliation with Florida BBQ Association, Haines City’s Leisure Services Department hosts this annual event.
This event draws barbecue teams from across Florida and other states as it is sanctioned and will bring professional and amateur teams together to compete for cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights.
The competition is a qualifier for: The Jack Daniels Invitational, the super bowl of barbecue world championships, The American Royal in Kansas City, Mo., which is the largest and oldest contest world championship and Florida BBQ Association’s Invitational – Sonny’s Smokin’ Showdown Invitational.
There is also an opportunity for marketplace/food vendors (non-competitors) to have a presence at Ribs on the Ridge. Deadline for sign-up is Feb. 11or until spots are full.
For the PDF form to sign-up, go to https://www.hainescity.com/DocumentCenter/View/2180/Ribs-on-the-Ridge-Vendor-Form---Fillable-A-PDF. To request a copy of the Vendor Application, contact Abbie Hunter, special event coordinator, at abigail.hunter@hainescity.com, or call 863-421-5570.
Attendees of this free culinary day in the park, can expect to taste a variety of food, beer and wine from vendors, an endless assortment of barbecue, while enjoying live entertainment. If you are an occasional backyard chef and are looking to learn more about cooking great barbecue, then be sure to stop at one of the many local vendor tents. These local experts love to share expert barbecue tips and cooking advice.
Sponsorships are still available. For sponsorship information, contact Lindsaia Johansmeyer, special event supervisor, at ljohansmeyer@hainescity.com, or call 863-421-3700 extension 5702.