Zachary Pleuss had two touchdown passes and a pair of two-point conversions during a pivotal third quarter, Joe Jackson scored twice for the second consecutive game and the Ridge Community High varsity football team made history Friday with a 36-26 homecoming win over Winter Haven.
Ridge evened its overall record at 2-2 and started 1-0 in the Class 7A-District 6 standings. The Bolts have a Week 5 bye in preparation for another district matchup on Friday, Oct. 1, at Wekiva.
The Bolts erased an eight-point halftime deficit against Winter Haven en route to the program’s first-ever victory against the Blue Devils. Ridge and Winter Haven have met in the regular season each of the last seven years and that included another high-scoring contest in 2020, when the Blue Devils emerged with a 40-30 triumph.
‘This is the first time Ridge has ever beaten Winter Haven,” Bolts head coach Chris Davidson said. “That’s hard to believe, but [Winter Haven head coach Charlie Tate] does a great job and I feel for him right now. He’s down a little bit, but he’ll bring them [the Blue Devils] around.”
Trailing 20-12 at halftime, Ridge opened the second half with back-to-back scoring drives of 72 and 46 yards.
The defense, led in part on the night by seniors Elvis Smith and Trenton Herrington and sophomore Tyrone Footman, also forced the Winter Haven offense into a pair of three-and-out series as Ridge held a 139-0 edge in total yards during one stage of the third quarter.
Pleuss found Rick Penick down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown with 11:09 left in the third quarter. Jackson rushed twice for 39 yards to set up the score, while Pleuss scrambled to his right and ran in the two-point conversion for a 20-20 tie.
Jackson got behind two defenders for a 28-yard touchdown catch at the 7:32 mark – the junior running back was coming off a two-touchdown performance during Ridge’s 26-20 win over Victory Christian Academy in Week 3 – and Pleuss passed to senior tight end Sean Johannesen to put the Bolts ahead for good, 28-20.
Winter Haven (0-4, 0-1 Class 7A-District 6) fashioned a 14-play, 90-yard drive that ended with Jacobe Fowler’s 2-yard touchdown run at the 9:08 mark of the fourth quarter. But Khamari White pressured Blue Devils quarterback Joseph Tarver into an interception on the ensuing two-point play, preserving Ridge’s 28-26 lead.
The Bolts answered with a long scoring drive of their own, featuring a fourth-and-1 conversion at the Winter Haven 31-yard line. Norman Hill eventually scored on a 4-yard run with 3:55 remaining and Johannesen caught another two-point pass to cap the scoring.
The teams combined for 32 second-quarter points following a scoreless opening 12 minutes.
Winter Haven used a pair of special teams scores – as well as Fowler’s 10-yard touchdown reception on fourth down inside the final minute of the second quarter – to take a 20-12 halftime lead. Jackson and Bryan Motley had first-half touchdown runs for Ridge.