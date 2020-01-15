Is a Champions Cup in the Ridge Community High boys varsity soccer team’s future?
We won’t know until the Polk County League conducts its tournament championship matches on Friday, Jan. 17, at Auburndale High School. What we do know is that head coach Micheal Blethen’s Bolts put themselves in a favorable position entering last week’s Champions Cup quarterfinal round.
Ridge Community hosted Lakeland Christian last Friday (Jan. 10) in the opening round of the Champions Cup Tournament. Results were unavailable at press time, but a victory would have sent the Bolts to the semifinals on Tuesday, Jan. 14, against the Mulberry-Auburndale quarterfinal winner.
The Bolts entered the tournament as a regular-season Group Stage winner by placing ahead of McKeel Academy, Auburndale, Haines City and Winter Haven in the Group B standings. George Jenkins, Mulberry, Lake Gibson, Lakeland Christian and All Saints’ Academy represented the order of finish in Group A.
Haines City squared off against George Jenkins in the Champions Cup quarterfinals on Jan. 10. The winner advanced to the Jan.14 semifinals against McKeel Academy or Lake Gibson.
The Polk County League’s Alliance Cup Tournament is being held within the same timeframe as the Champions Cup tourney. The Alliance Cup field includes Group A winner Lake Wales, Group B winner Bartow, Lakeland, Kathleen, Discovery High, Fort Meade, Lake Region and Santa Fe Catholic.
Ridge Community defeated Kathleen 8-0 last Wednesday (Jan. 8) for its ninth consecutive victory as Dennis Ambelis collected three goals and one assist and Thiago Costa added two goals and two assists. The Bolts also have regular-season contests scheduled against Frostproof (Jan. 16), Lake Gibson (Jan. 20), Clermont East Ridge (Jan. 23) and Lakeland Christian (Jan. 28) prior to the start of the Class 7A-District 6 tournament (hosted by Celebration High) on Jan. 31.
The Florida High School Athletic Association updated its soccer playoff rankings on Jan. 7 and Ridge Community sported a 10.640 power rating, good for second place in the Class 7A-District 6 standings behind Cypress Creek (11.683) and sixth overall in 7A-Region 2.
Celebration High ranked fourth in 7A-6 with an 8.703 power rating. The Storm followed up a 2-0 win over Hagerty on Jan. 8 with games this week against Lake Highland Prep (away Jan. 14), Wiregrass Ranch (home Jan. 15) and Vero Beach (away Jan. 17).
The East Ridge Knights ranked second behind West Orange (14.815) in a competitive Class 7A-District 5 with a 10.898 power rating. East Ridge made it 10 consecutive victories after a 5-1 decision over Lake Mary on Jan. 7 as Sebastian Testa and Randie Hernandez each had one goal and one assist.
The Ridge Community (8.749) and Celebration (3.089) girls varsity soccer teams lead the way in the Class 7A-District 6 playoff rankings. The Bolts (who face Tohopekaliga on Jan. 17) and Storm (who conclude play in the 2020 Orange Belt Conference Tournament on Jan. 16) ranked ninth and 13th, respectively, in 7A-Region 2.
FHSAA basketball playoff rankings released
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its initial set of boys and girls basketball playoff rankings for the 2019-20 season on Jan. 7. Varsity teams within the Four Corners News-Sun coverage area got to view their official district, region and class standings as the start of FHSAA postseason play moves closer.
The Poinciana Eagles ranked fourth in the boys’ Class 6A-District 6 standings with a 5.445 power rating. Poinciana, which is part of a district that includes highly touted Bartow (19.652) and Winter Haven (15.068), was 13th overall in 6A-Region 2.
Luis Pena totaled 13 points and 16 rebounds and Fabian De Los Rios scored 10 points in Poinciana’s 58-33 win over fellow Orange Belt Conference member Liberty on Jan. 7, which pushed the Eagles to 7-6 overall.
Poinciana hosted Winter Haven on Jan. 10, but results were unavailable at press time. The Eagles, who posted a 1-2 record at last month’s Kingdom of the Sun Tournament in Ocala, also had scheduled home games this week against Ocoee (Jan. 14), St. Cloud (Jan. 16) and Lake Howell (Jan. 17).
Ridge Community High’s girls varsity basketball team ranked third Class 7A-District 6 with a 5.358 power rating – on the heels of second-place Osceola (5.450) – and sixth in 7A-Region 2.
The Bolts are in the midst of a busy stretch that began last month with three games (1-2) at the Campbell Holiday Classic in Marietta, Ga.
Ridge had seven games on tap from Jan. 7 to Jan. 17, which started with a 50-45 setback to Lake Gibson and included back-to-back contests at last week’s LeDawn Gibson Invitational in Winter Haven. The Bolts also host 7A-6 front-runner Windermere High on Friday.