CELEBRATION — The Ridge Community High boys basketball team traveled 14 miles northeast Jan. 30 to take on district rival Celebration and the Bolts returned to Davenport with a victory.
Ridge Community outscored the host Storm 32-18 in the second half to earn a 56-43 victory.
Ridge Community (14-9) will close the regular season with a pair of home games Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 against Kathleen and Lake Region, respectively. Both games tip at 8 p.m.
Celebration (9-10) will host St. Cloud at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 to close the regular season.