CLERMONT - Last week’s East Ridge-Ridge Community boys varsity soccer game stood out on the schedule like a flashing neon sign.
While the Knights were putting together a 14-match unbeaten streak, the Bolts carried an 11-game unbeaten streak into the Polk County League’s Champions Cup final. The two teams, who will both be No. 2 seeds and have opening-round byes when their respective Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A district tournaments start Friday, Jan. 31, finally met up last Thursday as the regular season drew to a close.
And the match lived up to its billing.
The Bolts and host Knights combined to score six second-half goals, but it was senior Adrian Luyo who found the net with 13 seconds left in regulation to give East Ridge a stunning 4-3 victory. The Knights (15-2-1) posted a 14-0-1 mark following a mid-November loss to Olympia High, and that included a 2-2 draw with Lake Brantley on Jan. 13 and a 4-1 victory over Ocoee on Jan. 22.
Ridge Community, which entered the match having played Lake Gibson to a 3-3 draw on Jan. 20 and dropped a 4-2 decision on penalty kicks to George Jenkins in the Champions Cup final on Jan. 17, trailed East Ridge 1-0 at halftime.
East Ridge enjoyed the better scoring chances to start the second half, but Ridge Community was first on the scoreboard when Thiago Costa converted a penalty kick with 31:44 left. The Bolts then went ahead for the first time at the 19:36 mark, but Luyo answered with the equalizer 29 seconds later after teammate Jackson Staton made a strong run down the right side and sent the ball into the box.
Ridge Community was awarded another penalty kick after a foul in the box with 14:23 remaining, but Knights goalkeeper Dammy Elugbaju’s diving stop to his right kept the match even at 2-all. East Ridge’s Randie Hernandez then capitalized on a goal-mouth rebound chance at the 13:11 mark, only to have the Bolts force another tie by scoring with 82 seconds left.
On the game-deciding goal, Luyo corralled a loose ball in the middle of the box and made a quick move to his right before finding the back of the net.
East Ridge returns to the field Wednesday, Feb. 5, for the Class 7A-District 5 semifinals at Deputy Scott Pine Community Park in Windermere. The Knights face the winner of the first-round match between third-seeded Olympia – which defeated East Ridge 3-2 on Nov. 15 – and sixth-seeded Colonial.
The Knights secured the No. 2 position in 7A-5 based on a 12.631 power rating, while West Orange claimed the top seed at 12.995.
“Olympia was our last loss, but it’s a difficult [district] and we knew that coming into the season,” East Ridge head coach John Quirk said. “We knew it was going to be tough, and I didn’t know how we would turn out coming off last season. But it’s been a pleasant surprise how well we’ve been doing.”
Ridge Community (12.465) is the second seed for the Class 7A-District 6 tournament with Cypress Creek (12.939) on the bracket’s top line. The Bolts meet No. 3 seed Orlando Freedom or No. 6 seed Haines City in a Feb. 5 semifinal at Celebration High. (Haines City and Freedom square off this Friday in the opening round, while No. 4 seed Celebration hosts No. 5 seed Osceola the same night.)
District champions automatically advance to the regional quarterfinals as a top-four seed. The remaining four spots in a region go to at-large qualifiers - which are determined by MaxPreps power rankings once district tournaments are completed - and as of last week’s updated FHSAA playoff rankings East Ridge was fifth in Class 7A-Region 2 and Ridge Community followed in sixth place.
Ridge Community completes its regular-season schedule at home Jan. 30 with a rematch against Lakeland Christian. The Bolts posted a 2-1 decision over Lakeland Christian in the Champions Cup quarterfinals.
Elsewhere, Poinciana’s boys varsity soccer team will be the No. 5 seed for next week’s Class 6A-District 9 tournament hosted by Liberty High. The Eagles face No. 4 seed Tohopekaliga on Monday, Feb. 3, with the winner advancing to the Feb. 5 semifinals against top-seeded St. Cloud.
Girls Varsity Soccer Roundup
Ridge Community (9.909 power rating) and host Celebration (3.579) will be the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds when the Class 7A-District 6 tournaments kicks off Thursday, Jan. 30. The Bolts, who defeated host East Ridge 2-1 last Thursday for their fourth win in five matches, await the winner of the opening-round game between fourth-seeded Cypress Creek and fifth-seeded Haines City in the semifinals on Feb. 4. The other Feb. 4 semifinal matches Celebration against No. 3 seed Orlando Freedom or No. 6 seed Osceola. … East Ridge was scheduled to end the regular season last Friday against visiting Ocoee, but results were unavailable at press time. The third-seeded Knights (2.512 power rating) open the Class 7A-District 5 tournament this Thursday against No. 6 seed Colonial, while second-seeded Dr. Phillips awaits the winner in the semifinals on Feb. 4 in Windermere (Deputy Scott Pine Community Park). … Poinciana is the No. 5 seed for the Class 6A-District 9 tournament hosted by Liberty High. The Eagles square off against No. 4 seed Tohopekaliga on Feb. 3 and the winner advances to play No. 1 seed St. Cloud in the semifinals on Feb. 5. Poinciana concludes the regular season this week against Harmony (Jan. 28) and Osceola (Jan. 30).