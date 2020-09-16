HAINES CITY – The Ridge Community High School girls’ basketball program is teaming with the Haines City Police Department’s COPS unit for a fundraiser called “Hoops & Heroes.”
The event is a one-day basketball tournament at Ridge Community High School that will pit law enforcement agencies in Polk County against one another.
It takes place on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. The goal of the event is to raise funds for the girls’ basketball program.
Last season, the Lady Bolts reached the state playoffs for the first time. The event will also serve as an opportunity for positive interaction between law enforcement and the community.
“We here at Ridge Community have a great relationship with the Haines City Police Department and we saw this as an outstanding way to strengthen our bond, create new relationships and make sure our girls have everything they need for the upcoming season,” said Nikki King, head coach at Ridge. “This will be a fun event with something for the whole family.”
In addition to the basketball tournament, there will be other activities, food, raffles, performances and more. There will be an opportunity for a lucky attendee to win a car from Jarrett-Gordon Ford.
Participating agencies include the Haines City Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bartow Police Department, Lakeland Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department and Florida Department of Corrections.
The winner will receive a trophy — and county-wide bragging rights.
For the law enforcement agencies, however, that won’t be the only competition. There will also be a competition to see which agency can sell the most raffle tickets to win the car. They will be available at Ridge Community High School or any of the participating law enforcement agencies and are $10 apiece.
“We have a fantastic bond with our local schools here in Haines City,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “Athletics is a great way to keep kids in school, out of trouble and helps mold them into productive citizens. We’re honored to have our department and COPS unit be part of this.”
Donations are needed to help a Ridge Community program that has put together three-straight winning seasons.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students and free for children four years old and younger. All proceeds will go directly to the program.
Businesses that support the event will be recognized on the back of event t-shirts, in the event program, promoted via social media outlets, publications and at the event. They will also receive free admission to the event.
Those interested in supporting the event are encouraged to make checks payable to “Bolts Boosters” with “Girls basketball” or “Hoops & Heroes” on the subject line.
For more information or to support the event, contact Coach Nikki King at nikki.king@polk-fl.net, assistant coach Angelica Pennington at angelica.pennington@gmail.com or Mike Ferguson, public information officer at Haines City Police Department, at mferguson@hainescitypd.com.