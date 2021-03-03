On Thursday, Feb. 25, Ridge Community High School Principal Angela Clark announced that Ladona Brigman, an English teacher at the school, has died of heart-related issues. Her death was not related to COVID-19, per the statement.
Clark made a statement that was shared to the school’s Facebook account.
“Ms. Brigman, who taught English here at RCHS for the past four years, was a valued and beloved member of our staff and we will always remember her fondly,” wrote Clark.
Students were informed Feb. 25, prior to the Facebook post, and Polk County Public Schools made its crisis team available. School-based mental health professionals will remain available to grieving students and other services are available, as well.