rA group of young men surprised Ridge Community High School 1st Sgt. Isaac Bauman with a championship trophy in the Armed Exhibition event of the U.S. Army Cadet National Jr. ROTC Drill Championships held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on May 5th.
“That’s awesome,” Bauman said. “Most of them are new kids.”
Along with the boys, the girls claimed the national title in the Unarmed Inspection event. They placed second in unarmed regulation and third in the color guard.
Those finishes gave the girls the runner-up national trophy in a category with 43 teams. They were 49 points behind winner Ronald Reagan High School of San Antonio of Texas in a competition that saw 6,000 points awarded.
“I knew the girls would do well,” Bauman said.
“These girls work hard, so it was deserved,” said Commander Garabito.
The boys placed fifth overall out of 44 teams.
“It’s just hard work and dedication,” Bauman said. “Day in and day out everybody goes hard.”
But there’s an intangible in the mix as well.
“Winning is infectious,” Bauman said. “It’s like a good kind of drug. They get this feeling and they want it again. On those hot days when they want to quit I remind them of this.”
The day started off with a scary experience. In the Armed Inspection they found loud, intimidating officers in their faces, peppering them with all manner of questions such as, “What are the three types of flags? What is the mission of JROTC? Who is the sergeant major of the Army? And What are your general orders?”
“In that moment you can’t think,” Bauman said.