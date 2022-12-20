The Ridge League of Cities’ monthly business dinner for December was hosted by Haines City on December 8 at the Lake Eva Event Center.
The banquet hall was festively adorned in red and white to set the holiday atmosphere for a “Let It Snow” theme.
“Our December meeting was held in our beautiful, coveted Lake Eva Banquet Center where our city staff did an amazing job with the festive holiday decorations,” said Haines City Commissioner and Ridge League of Cities Vice President Morris West.
Vice Mayor Jayne Hall made the original holiday centerpieces for each table, as well as the “holiday crackers” full of treats at each place setting.
“I just think it went great,” said Hall. “I love the dinners every month when all the cities get together. I think everyone seemed to have a good time.”
West joined Ridge League President Dorothea Taylor Bogert to co-emcee the event.
“State Representative Melody Bell was presented with the Hometown Heroes Award for her advocacy and support for local government,” West said.
The Ridge League of Cities is comprised of 24 municipalities, including Haines City and Davenport.
Other member cities include Arcadia, Auburndale, Avon Park, Bartow, Bowling Green, Dade City, dundee, Eagle Lake, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Mulberry, Plant City, Polk City, Sebring, Wauchula, Winter Haven, Zephyrhills and Zolfo Springs.
“Prior to the meeting, our associate members hosted a marketplace where they shared pertinent information that is useful for government, organizations and communities,” said West.
The December dinner hosted more than 300 officials, guests and associate members for the monthly gathering.
“I was really impressed with Bowling Green with 24 people,” Hall said.
The tally earned honors for Bowling Green.
“The City of Bowling Green received the traveling award for having the most participants at the dinner,” said West.
The social hour prior to the dinner saw standing room only in the Event Center’s packed lobby where attendees gathered to socialize, network and celebrate.
“That’s how we planned it actually,” said Hall. “We wanted to have a cocktail hour. Everyone was mingling and sharing experiences and having a good time.”
Haines City’s holiday cheer didn’t stop with the conclusion of the meeting, however.
“On behalf of the entire Haines City Commission and staff, I would like to wish everyone a safe and joyous holiday season,” West said.