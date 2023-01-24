The Ridgeview Global Studies Academy has plenty to be thankful for in its second full season of boys’ soccer.
The Explorers, who posted a 1-11-1 record last year in their first year as a varsity program, ended their second season with a 10-4-4 mark.
They also closed their season with Senior Night in front of a sideline crowd of more than 75 classmates, school staff members and family members as they played their first game at home on their new turf field behind the school.
This year marks the first for the school with a senior class of roughly 52 students.
The senior soccer players walked across the green field prior to the contest, each singularly with their parents, some with siblings, in between towers of blue and white balloons as the crowd applauded. Each player was presented a large personal banner printed with their picture and number.
“It means a lot,” said senior Pablo Camarena. “I’ve been playing since I was little. This sport is basically my life. There were a lot of fans. I felt the love.”
“This is a special day for us,” said athletic director David Izzo. “This is the best turnout we’ve ever had. It feels amazing. It’s emotional for them and exhilarating for them and us as coaches. Two of these players were fifth graders when middle school sports started.”
The Explorers are part of the Florida High School Activities Association, but they are not classified yet. They are unable to participate in the playoffs until next year and they wanted to finish on a positive note.
However, the team suffered a 4-2 loss to Davenport High School, leaving the three seniors dejected after the contest.
“They had a really tough game last night. With the hype for this, I think they were so excited and I think they are worn out,” said Principal Sam Johnson. Johnson was referring to Thursday evening’s 2-2 tie against the Yellow Jackets in Bartow. “They were just hyped for this game – to have a truly home game. We’ve got all the kids here because it’s so close. It’s fun to be out here and finally playing on our own field. We’re looking forward to our first graduating class. We have a bunch of kids here who don’t come here anymore and some who have gone to other schools. We try to provide a quality education.”
Ridgeview keeper Cole Abruzzese made several great saves in the match. Carson Camp and Derek Torres scored for Ridgeview.
Explorer coach Ani Ahmetaj felt for his players after the loss. “Everybody was nervous,” he said. “Playing as a home team for the first time makes a big difference. They were too afraid of making mistakes, but we had a great season.”
The turnaround from one season to the next was remarkable for the Explorers. They opened the season with a four-game win streak.
“It motivated everyone with a winning mentality,” Ahmetaj said. “We’ve been working hard in practice,” he continued. “It’s paid off. The boys were committed.”
Derick Diaz led the team with 32 points, including 14 goals. Abruzzese finished the seasons with 72 saves in goal and 1.99 goals against average, making four saves per game.
Forward Ardi Latifi led the team with 70 shots on goal.
Senior midfielder Rhys Webber grabbed 212 steals and Louis Romero managed .6 assists per match.