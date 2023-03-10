The Davenport School of the Arts and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy bands slayed the first Battle of the Bands Thursday, March 2 at DSA’s Frank R. Howes Theatre.
Nine bands, five from Ridgeview and four from Davenport, took to the stage and let it all out, thrashing and shredding songs from Metallica and the like while young fans screamed “I love you,” shot videos and pictures with their phones and crawled as close as they could to the stage while singing along.
Ridgeview Global student Russ Disterhurst, 16, played drums in three of the bands and was in heaven afterwards.
“For me personally, this is my life,” he said afterwards. “Music has been my life since I’ve been born. This takes up my entire life. I hope to make it my job someday.”
Disterhurst’s grandfather, Skip Conover, played the bass in bluegrass and dobro guitar.
His father played music at MGM and later Disney’s Hollywood Studios in a band called Mulch, Sweat and Sheers for 11 years.
He’s my idol,” he said of his father. In addition to enjoying music with his family, Disterhurst takes the elective Rock Band class at school. He loves the video game as well.
Disterhurst made playlists and listened to the songs of all the bands over and over again until he knew them and could play them.
Word of a Rock Band contest was music to his ears.
“I immediately was excited,” he said. “It was also a chance to see what other schools are doing and build off it and try to add it to my palate.”
Ridgeview Global music teacher Holly Cordero and DSA music/band instructor Joe Barone have been in a Jazz group together for five years. The two talked about holding a Rock Band contest for the students last year. But a time crunch pushed the idea back.
“There aren’t many events for them,” Cordero said of the Rock Band students. “Most of the events in the county are classic-oriented.”
The pair continued to talk about the competition.
The students overheard Cordero talking about the event. “They asked about it in August,” she said. “They were over-the-moon excited.”
Cordero said the bands at her school were made within the past month.
There were no rules for the contest. The students had to memorize 2-3 songs and give a real rock performance.
While it was a competition, performers were cheering each other on.
“It was really cool watching the camaraderie,” Cordero said. “They were dancing and celebrating everything. It just builds community.”
Schecter Guitars donated a guitar for first place. D’addario donated guitar strings for second and Carlton Music gave a gift card for third.
“The kids had a really good time,” Cordero said. “Some of those performances were amazing.”
The students were not the only ones who enjoyed the competition.
“I thought it was very successful,” she said. “The parents have been giving it non-stop praise. The parents felt like it was an actual rock concert – not just a school event. That’s a high compliment.”
Cordero and Barone hope to eventually have an “All County” Rock Band, like other sports. “That would be really cool,” she said.
The Bruno Mars band of Davenport School of the Arts won the inaugural competition. Metallica of DSA took second and Cardinal Simulation of Ridgeview Global placed third.
Purely Blue, Ocho, Delirium, 2 Infinity and Chemical Reject also performed for Ridgeview Global. In addition, a few others performed as well, such as Hannah Gill, who will play Anna in Frozen at DSA in a few months.
Disterhurst loved it.
“I was extremely excited,” said about the experience. “I got to show the school what I could do. I’m very happy tonight,” Disterhurst said. “We all did amazing.”