Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.