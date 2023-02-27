Seventh and eighth-grade drama students stood stoically like wax figures in a classroom on Feb. 23-24. They were positioned away from each other wearing name tags of African Americans whose stories left an impact on the history of the United States.
Some students were even dressed as their chosen historical characters.
They were compelling figures such as Civil Rights catalyst Emmett Till, writer Alain Leroy Locke, General Benjamin Davis, mathematician Katherine Johnson, and singer Marian Anderson. Some “wax figures” were more current such as NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, rapper SZA, soccer star Kylian Mbappe and singer Michael Jackson.
“I would not let them do the typical ones,” said Ridgeview Global high school drama teacher Dene Gainey. “I wanted them to learn about others. Emmett Till had a horrible story, but the outcome of the story is history.”
The figures described the highlights of their lives. Meanwhile fifth graders, from the middle school next door, huddled around, listening for answers with clipboards and pens, as they attempted to fill in their scavenger hunt worksheets.
It was a moment of growth for all. The wax figures learned about their characters, and themselves. The fifth graders learned facts about the lesser-known figures of black history.
“The passion that comes with this, it speaks volumes,” said Gainey. “That they chose the person that they want to embody or represent.”
Eighth-grader Avalina Cleffi was bubbly about portraying NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
“I love it,” Cleffi said. “I did this when I was in sixth grade. It’s a lot of fun. I like the idea of the kids coming over from the elementary side. I already knew about Katherine Johnson. I didn’t know she died at 101. A lot of people don’t know the history or her or of the background story. It’s different.”
Her mother was in drama. “I started liking it,” she said. “I liked singing in the car. In drama you’re being yourself, but not being yourself.”
Seventh-grader Abniel Cordova, who portrayed Kobe Bryant, didn’t really want to be in drama.
“He did not want to do this,” said Gainey. “He would shy away in every shape and form. Look at him. He’s got a smile on his face.”
Cordova’s former assistant principal from next door listened to his “speech”.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Ridgeview Global Elementary Assistant Principal Renee Rice. “He started with us over there. He had to mature. He had some challenges. Now to see him memorize and be so happy and smiling. He’s so proud of himself.”
“I feel good when I delivered my Kobe monologue,” Cordova said. “I like what I did and the character I was impersonating.”
“Mr. Gainey brings out so much with these kids,” said Rice. “He thinks outside of the box and the kids believe in themselves. He’s a great teacher.”
In addition, the fifth graders were able to go to the “big” school.
“I love coming over here,” said fifth-grade teacher Julia Beeson. “I learn so much. The students get to teach the teachers. I think they enjoy that a lot.”
“The development of these kids has been incredible,” Gainey said of his students. “They’ve practiced and talked about it so much. I’ve had some students for two or three years. They are not the same by the nature of the interaction they are demonstrating leadership.”