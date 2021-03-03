Haines City Commissioner Roy Tyler expressed concern about roadside signs Feb. 18, saying staff should not return signs that were placed illegally.
During discussion, one resident referred to the signs — often political campaign signs — as “road lice.”
Tyler motioned to create a policy instructing code enforcement officers not to return road signs that were removed for being placed illegally. Vice Mayor Horace West seconded the motion.
Commissioner Anne Huffman pushed back on the policy. Huffman, who is currently up for re-election this year, claimed campaign road signs were returned to candidates in past elections and the policy of returning them ought not be changed until after this election to remain fair.
“I'm not okay with it,” Huffman said. “It (the proposed policy) needs to go in the next election cycle.”
Mayor Morris West and his brother, Vice Mayor Horace West, both admitted to having improperly placed campaign road signs in the past.
Tyler said while he may have placed signs improperly in the past, as well, he was not prone to keep putting signs back up where they had been removed. Tyler suggested city staff were playing “Whack-A-Mole” keeping the city limit’s sign free of campaign road signs of late.
City Attorney Fred Reilly said that code enforcement officers are returning the signs as a courtesy and that a policy to change that could be approved on a simple vote to do so.
Road signs must be six feet from the right away and placed on private property with permission of the owner. It is illegal to place them on public property.
After Huffman agreed to stop putting her campaign signs near the city limit sign, Tyler withdrew his motion. The mayor said a policy change would be considered after the election.
Candidates in the April 6 municipal election include Huffman, Sameka Atkins, Kimberly Downing, Omar Arroyo and Kenneth Kipp. Huffman won her seat on the commission by defeating Kipp in a runoff election in 2017.
The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Candidate Debate Forum on Monday, March 8, at Lake Eva Event Center, from the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For those interested or would like to submit questions, contact the Chamber via email at info@northeastpolkchamber.com or by phone at (863) 422-3751.
A Zoom link is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81520539378.