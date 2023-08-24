Last week, Polk County students were asked to bring home and return a form signed by their parents giving teachers written consent as to what name the student should be called.
The consent form quickly sparked social media comments. One parent wrote they would write the name Princess Leia on the form.
Teachers were unaware of the new mandate until recently. Parents were told of the form via a robo call or an email. Many found out when their child brought home the form.
According to a press release on the Polk County Public Schools website, published on July 19, “the Florida State Board of Education modified Rule 6A-1.0955 that education records include a section requiring written parental consent for the use of student names other than their legal names.
Rule 6A-1.0955 covers various aspects of maintaining student records in a way that seeks to protect the rights of students and parents.”
It’s up to the individual school board to adopt a policy. The story on the PCPS website says the meaning of the rule “is that any deviation from a child’s legal name will require written parental consent.”
If a parent wants their child to be called by a name other than their legal name, the name or nickname is to be written on the form.
The new rule went into effect on Aug. 22 in Polk. The form will also be part of the back-to-school packet for the 2024-25 school year. The form will be part of the each student's FOCUS folder.
Ridge Community Athletic Director and long-time teacher and coach Nick Nixon was informed of the consent form in a staff meeting with Superintendent Heid and district staff member Jason Geary.
“In the past it’s never been an issue,” Nixon said. “I think coach-wise - a lot of kids who are athletes - you call them something else. I had a female assistant whose name was Jamie and I called her J.T. I was the only one who called her that. It was our way of communicating.”
Parent Ben Johnson was surprised when he got the form. Johnson has two teenagers at Haines City High School. He believes there’s an underlying reason for the requirement.
“My immediate reaction was that this is probably one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “My first thought was that it was a blatant attack on trans kids. I don’t need to sign a form for my daughter to be called a nickname. The one and only reason is for trans kids to not be called the name that they prefer.”
Johnson spoke to his daughter about it. He explained she has a trans friend who was concerned about the consent form. “Her friend had the same first thought (that Johnson had) and she said it was very upsetting. I don’t see the point and why (Governor) DeSantis is doing this war on the LGBTQ community. It’s very frustrating.”
Haines City International Baccalaureate student Yashira Cosme believes this is a small thing.
“I don’t think a name is the biggest problem,” Cosme said. “I feel like there are so many issues that could be focused on instead, but they’re going for things that barely matter. So many websites or apps we use at school have also been banned or are being reviewed. I’m an IB student. So IB uses ManageBac and we depend on it for many things, however it was banned and now we’re stuck wondering what we are supposed to do.”
Former school board member and retired teacher of 33 years, Sarah Fortney had suggestions and many questions.
“They should have had that ready before orientation,” she said. “The district is compliance-based. They send out something at the last minute and expect the teachers to get it done.”
“Who is responsible for the forms?” she asked. “And what are the repercussions? And who is going to be on name patrol?”
Fortney heard of parents who are upset and others who are going through the motions regarding the consent form.
“There are those who send it back like it’s a lunch form and others who list every single possible nickname there is,” she said.
Nixon offered a middle ground.
“I think if it’s a situation where if you are going to be professional, things should be kept professional. I can see why with this age, with gender and the way everything is going, let’s be proper.”
Anita Carson spent more than 10 years as a schoolteacher in Polk County. She works for Equality Florida. She explains some of the details.
“The law that was passed (about the name consent forms) is an expansion of “Don’t say LGBTQ. It talks about pronouns and titles, not names… With this law, no one can be forced to use someone’s pronouns or titles if they don’t match what was the person’s name at birth. You can turn in a name that was not assigned to the child at birth. It does not have to be their birth sex. The target was trans or binary names. It hit everybody, which is why we are seeing such a pushback.”
Carson sees the consent form causing more harm than good.
“Kids who already have affirming parents, will have affirming parents,” she said. “Not every house is safe for kids. And we want those kids to have safe adults that they feel comfortable talking to.”
Carson knows the statistics.
“Every kid who has an adult advocate does better hands down,” she said. “This takes away from the child who does not (have an affirming adult in their life). And it removes that supportive role that so many educators play. We know that 70 percent of children who come out as trans or non-binary have issues in their home life afterwards. It’s always important they have support from a trusted adult. That helps relieve mental health issues or suicidal ideation and helps them relieve thoughts that they don’t really have a place that they fit in the world.”
“Because trans and non-binary kids in general don’t have mental health issues more so than any other person, except how they are treated in their community,” Carson continued. “When we see how they are treated well in their community we see better mental health outcomes. Realistically that’s true for everyone.”
Developing relationships assists students in learning, no matter what the name.
“Teachers are constantly finding a way to connect and bond with their students to help them have the best educational journey, and some may feel that this is a barrier to building a relationship,” said Davenport High School athletic director and teacher Mel Gables.