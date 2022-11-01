Laurel Elementary Principal Rodrick Gray was named the 2022 Polk County Public Schools Principal of the Year on Oct. 25.
Laurel Elementary is in Poinciana. For the past several years the school has been getting low to failing grades. Staff said grades are trending upward now that Gray is in charge.
“You made the right choice, making me principal,” Gray said. “I really do appreciate this. It is an honor. It's going to make me work just as hard.”
Pat Barnes, the regional superintendent who oversees Laurel Elementary, said the school has seen significant improvement in its state rating under Gray’s leadership. She also praised Gray for the way he treats students, staff and families.
“He has tremendous love for his students, it’s evident every day … he’s always searching for the best ways to be an advocate for them,” Barnes said. “His staff will tell you that while he leads with passion, he’s very kind and compassionate, and he encourages them to be their very best, all the time.”
Sarah Miranda from Mulberry Middle was named 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.
“I'm here to give to the students,” Miranda said.
Rebecca Raulerson, the regional superintendent who supervises Mulberry Middle, said Miranda is a champion for her students and staff, as well as the Mulberry community. She said Miranda has a talent for developing and supporting initiatives that benefit her entire school. She also said that Miranda makes it a priority to recognize staff for their hard work.
“She builds strong relationships with her teachers and students,” Raulerson told PCPS. “She encapsulates what it truly means to be an assistant principal. She’s a hard worker, she’s dedicated, and she’s all about making sure students reach their potential and have the opportunities they deserve. Those are the things we look for in candidates to become principals.”
