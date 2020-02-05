Maneuvering through their respective district brackets will provide a challenge for varsity boys basketball teams in the Four Corners News-Sun coverage area.
The 2019-20 regular season ends Saturday, Feb. 8, in advance of next week’s Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments.
Ridge Community, Celebration, Haines City and East Ridge will all compete in the Class 7A-District 6 tourney hosted by the Storm; Orange Belt Conference Tournament runner-up Poinciana continues its bid for a top-three seed in the Class 6A-District 6 bracket; and Four Corners Upper School is one of five teams that make up Class 3A-District 9.
District champions automatically advance to the regional tournament, while the remaining regional spots go to at-large qualifiers based on MaxPreps power ratings once district tournaments have been completed.
And therein lies the challenge for local teams.
Osceola (16.301) and Windermere High (15.016) were the top two seeds in Class 7A-District 6 as of last week’s updated FHSAA playoff rankings. It’s a similar situation in 6A-6 where powerhouse Bartow (20.574) and Winter Haven (13.680) pulled ahead of the field, while the road to the 3A-9 title will go through Santa Fe Catholic (22.742, the state’s highest power rating).
Poinciana (7.458) carried a four-game winning streak into the Orange Belt Conference Tournament championship game on Jan. 24, where the second-seeded Eagles battled Osceola in a 50-47 defeat. Four days later sophomore R.J. Morgan made three 3-pointers – and all three of his free-throw attempts – en route to a team-high 18 points in Poinciana’s 63-44 loss to Bartow.
The Eagles took an 11-10 overall mark into last Friday’s matchup against OBC counterpart Gateway – results were unavailable at press time as Poinciana played its final game counting toward its district tournament seeding – and they are scheduled to play this week at Lake Nona (Feb. 4) and Dr. Phillips (Feb. 6). Poinciana was not only the No. 3 district seed in last week’s playoff rankings (holding a 0.73 edge over fourth-place Edgewater), but the Eagles were also ninth in 6A-Region 2.
Ridge Community (6.489), Celebration (2.018), Haines City (0.545) and East Ridge (-4.023) represented the Nos. 3-6 seeds in last week’s 7A-6 playoff rankings.
The Bolts, who were 13th in the 7A-Region 2 standings, raised their overall record to 12-9 with last Wednesday’s 59-42 win over Groveland South Lake. It marked the fourth straight victory for Ridge Community, which was scheduled to close out the regular season on the road against Celebration (Jan. 30) and Orlando Evans (Feb. 4) and at home versus Kissimmee New Dimensions (Feb. 3), Kathleen (Feb. 6) and Lake Region (Feb. 7).
Celebration reached the .500 mark at 9-9 following a 56-46 win over Discovery High on Jan. 28. The Storm, who placed third at the OBC Tournament as the No. 5 seed, play St. Cloud (for the second time in 17 days) this Thursday, Feb. 6, and that preceded a Feb. 4 home matchup with Cypress Creek.
Haines City held a 7-14 record after last Wednesday’s 66-50 loss to Lake Region. The Hornets played Lakeland High on Jan. 30 – results were unavailable – before visiting Frostproof (Feb. 4), Liberty (Feb. 6) and East Ridge (Feb. 6) to end the regular season.
East Ridge slipped to 7-14 with last Wednesday’s 66-51 loss to Olympia High as Julian Cheese paced the Knights with 17 points. In addition to the Haines City matchup, the Knights host Mount Dora (Feb. 3) and travel to South Lake (Feb. 7) this week.
Four Corners, which was the fourth seed in last week’s 3A-9 playoff rankings, concludes the regular season Thursday against visiting Foundation Academy. Four Corners had a 6-11 record after last Wednesday’s 73-64 loss to Fort Meade as Victor Dones (33 points) and Miguel Fonseca combined to score 47 points for the Coyotes.
High school news and notes
Girls basketball district semifinals will be contested Wednesday (Feb. 5) in Class 7A-6 and Class 6A-6. Opening-round games in Class 7A-District 6 were unavailable at press time where No. 5 seed Celebration faced No. 4 seed Osceola and third-seeded Ridge Community played sixth-seeded East Ridge. Top-seeded Windermere and No. 2 seed Haines City awaited the winners, while the district championship game is set for Friday (Feb. 7) at Celebration High. Elsewhere, fifth-seeded Poinciana played No. 4 seed Edgewater in the first round with the winner advancing to the Class 6A-District 6 semifinals against top-seeded Winter Haven. The 6A-6 final will be held Friday at Bartow High. … Harmony High hosts the Orange Belt Conference Wrestling Championships this Saturday.