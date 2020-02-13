The state’s top female high school weightlifters head to the Panhandle this weekend for the 2020 Florida High School Athletic Association state championships. And that includes competitors from Celebration High.
Senior Victoria Kyles (Unlimited Division) and junior Maria Hincapie (169-pound Division) will represent the Storm during Saturday’s Class 2A state meet at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. EST with Kyles and Hincapie participating in the second flight, which features the 154-pound weight class up through the Unlimited Division.
Individual and team awards follow the competition. The top six finishers in each weight class earn a championship medal, while trophies go to the team champion and runner-up.
Kyles and Hincapie both advanced to the state meet as at-large qualifiers. Kyles finished second in the Unlimited Division at last month’s Class 2A-Region 6 meet hosted by St. Cloud High – she recorded a total lift of 370 pounds which included a 205 mark in the bench press – while Hincapie placed fifth at 169 pounds with a 305-pound total (140 bench press, 165 clean and jerk).
Boys basketball district pairings released
Last week the FHSAA posted official district seedings and pairings in boys basketball. Poinciana High and Ridge Community both earned No. 3 seeds in their respective districts; Celebration, Haines City and East Ridge represent the Nos. 4-6 seeds in Class 7A-District 6; and Four Corners Upper School entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed.
Poinciana was scheduled to play sixth-seeded Liberty on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in opening-round game for Class 6A-District 6 – results were unavailable at press time – with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s semifinals against No. 2 seed Winter Haven. The district final is set for Friday (Feb. 14) at Bartow High School.
Poinciana owned a 7.811 power rating as of last week’s FHSAA updated playoff rankings, good for eighth in Class 6A-Region 2. The Eagles concluded the regular season with road games at Lake Nona (67-52 loss on Feb. 4) and Dr. Phillips (Feb. 6).
The Class 7A-District 6 tournament tipped off Monday (Feb. 10) with opening-round games matching Haines City and Celebration as well as Ridge Community and East Ridge. Top-seeded Osceola and No. 2 seed Windermere had byes into Wednesday’s semifinals, while the title game will be held Friday at Celebration.
Ridge Community, which entered the postseason 12th in 7A-Region 2 with a 7.444 power rating, recently added to its win total by defeating Celebration (56-43) and Orlando Evans (46-43).
Lakeland Christian hosts the Class 3A-District 9 tournament where Four Corners squared off against Kissimmee New Dimension on Monday (Feb. 10) and, with a win, top-seeded Santa Fe Catholic on Tuesday (Feb. 11). The Coyotes had an 18-9 second-quarter scoring edge en route to a 59-53 win over New Dimensions on Feb. 3.
Looking ahead in soccer, girls basketball
FHSAA regional tournaments are scheduled in girls and boys soccer and girls basketball on the following dates: girls soccer (regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and semifinals on Friday, Feb. 14); boys soccer (regional quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 15); and girls basketball (regional quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 13, and semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 18).
District champions automatically advance to the regionals, and five teams within the Four Corners News-Sun coverage area eyed district crowns last Friday. Results were unavailable at press time as Ridge Community and Celebration squared off for the Class 7A-District 6 girls soccer championship, East Ridge’s girls and boys soccer teams both took the field in Class 7A-Distrct 5 finals and Haines City’s girls basketball team faced Windermere High in the Class 7A-District 6 title game.
It subsequently became a waiting game for those teams that did not win district titles. Non-district champions could still make the regional quarterfinals as at-large qualifiers based on their MaxPreps power rating (once district tournaments were completed).
That potential list included the Celebration and Ridge Community boys soccer teams, which both fell in the Class 7A-District 6 semifinals last Wednesday. The Bolts went into the district tournament ranked sixth in Class 7A-Region 2 and Celebration was two spots back at No. 8.
Fourth-seeded Celebration, which opened the postseason with a 2-0 win over Osceola, dropped a 3-0 semifinal decision to top-seeded Cypress Creek. Meanwhile, second-seeded Ridge Community’s district run ended with a 3-1 semifinal loss to Orlando Freedom.
In girls basketball, Ridge Community had the seventh-highest power rating in Class 7A-Region 2 before the start of the district tournament. Windermere and Haines City were second and fifth, respectively, in Region 2.