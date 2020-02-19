Neighboring girls basketball rivals Haines City and Ridge Community faced uphill climbs last Thursday.
The Florida High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament tipped off Feb. 13 with regional quarterfinal games in six classes. Four days after qualifying for the Class 7A-Region 2 bracket as at-large teams, eighth-seeded Ridge Community went to Tampa for a matchup with 26-1 Plant High and fifth-seeded Haines City traveled south to play District 8 champion North Port.
The result was the end of the 2019-20 season for two successful programs.
Haines City (15-10) came out on the short end of a 71-63 decision to No. 4 seed North Port. Meanwhile, top-seeded Plant (whose average margin of victory entering the regional tournament was 38 points) defeated Ridge Community (14-10) by a score of 71-22.
Additional regional, district results in basketball, soccer
Ridge Community and Clermont East Ridge started on the right foot in the Class 7A boys soccer state tournament.
The eighth-seeded Bolts and sixth-seeded Knights both earned road shutout victories in the Region 2 quarterfinals last Wednesday (Feb. 12). East Ridge made the 70-mile journey to Lithia, Fla., and defeated No. 3 seed Newsome High 4-0, while Ridge Community had a shorter trip to Orlando Freedom High where the result was an impressive 3-0 triumph over the top-seeded Patriots.
Rafael Luyo collected two goals and one assist, Randie Hernandez and Leyson Vargas scored goals and Dammy Elugbaju registered six saves as East Ridge advanced to the regional semifinals for the second time in school history. Head coach John Quirk’s team successfully rebounded from a 3-2 loss to West Orange in the Class 7A-District 5 championship match on Feb. 7, which ended the Knights’ 16-game unbeaten streak.
Ridge Community turned the tables on Freedom, having dropped a 3-1 home decision to the Patriots in the Class 7A-District 6 semifinals just one week earlier. The Bolts led the rematch 1-0 at halftime before netting a pair of second-half insurance goals.
Ridge Community and East Ridge were scheduled to play regional semifinal matches last Saturday (Feb. 15) – the Bolts headed to fourth-seeded Steinbrenner High, while the Knights hosted seventh-seeded Lakewood Ranch – but results were unavailable at press time.
* In girls soccer, Ridge Community entered the Class 7A-Region 2 tournament as a No. 4 seed. The Bolts hosted fifth-seeded Lakewood Ranch in the regional quarterfinals on Feb. 11, but the Mustangs got a first-half goal from Josie Curtis en route to a 1-0 victory.