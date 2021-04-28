Ridge Community continues to be a varsity baseball team to watch as district tournaments begin this week. The Bolts (18-3-1) had a pair of four-run innings en route to a 12-7 regular-season victory against Frostproof on April 21.
The Class 7A-District 6 tournament (hosted by Osceola High) was scheduled to get underway with opening-round games on Monday (April 26), but results were unavailable at press time. Semifinal games will be played Wednesday (April 28) and the final is set for Friday (April 30).
Florida High School Athletic Association power rankings were used to seed district tournaments, with Ridge Community logging the district’s second-highest rating (8.166) in the final rankings behind Osceola. Haines City (-0.322) held the No. 5 seed.
Based on the final rankings, Haines City was matched with No. 4 seed Cypress Creek in the first round. Ridge Community earned a bye into the semifinal round against the Lake Nona-Celebration winner.
Haines City sported a 12-12 record after 24 games, and that included a 10-1 loss to Winter Haven on April 19. The Hornets posted a 1-2 pool-play record (Silver Division) during the 2021 Polk County Baseball Tournament at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, which featured a 5-3 comeback win over Lake Gibson on April 12 as Jadiel Rivera went 3-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI and Anthony Torres added two hits and two RBIs.
Final softball rankings released
The Class 7A-District 10 softball tournament is scheduled for this week with Ridge Community as the No. 2 seed and Haines City the No. 4 seed. The Bolts had a -0.998 rating in the FHSAA’s final power rankings, while the Hornets came in at -9.393.
Top-seeded Osceola (6.016) and No. 3 Celebration (-3.901) are the other schools in the four-team district. District semifinals have a Wednesday (April 28) start date and the championship game is listed for Thursday (April 29).
Ridge Community picked up its 12th win of the season by defeating Poinciana 20-4 on April 16. Kiersten Garman went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Juanetzy Feliciano collected two hits and scored four runs.