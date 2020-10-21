When it comes to the Florida High School Athletic Association state series, girls varsity volleyball is among the 2020 fall sports that followed a more simplified format.
Remain in the state series or opt out by Sept. 18, with all minimum contest requirements waived. No playoff rankings. District tournaments seeded using blind draws. And district champions and runners-up advance to the regional bracket.
The simpler route suited volleyball, which was deemed high-risk by the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee due in part to indoor environments and increased aerobic respirations. As of this writing, girls volleyball enters regional play this week as three area schools (Clermont East Ridge, Celebration and Four Corners Upper School) prepare for quarterfinal matches.
All three competed in district championship matches on Oct. 15 and one will start the regional playoffs at home.
District champion East Ridge (vs. Ocoee) as well as Celebration (at Newsome) are scheduled to return to the court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Class 7A regional quarterfinals. Class 3A Four Corners plays on Thursday, Oct. 22, in Melbourne against Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy.
Regional semifinal matches are set for Oct. 27 in Class 3A and Oct. 28 in Class 7A.
Last Thursday had East Ridge sweep Apopka in three games for the Class 7A-District 5 title, while Celebration dropped a three-game decision to Osceola High in the 7A-11 final. Four Corners was runner-up in Class 3A-District 9 after falling to Lakeland Christian.
East Ridge advanced to the 7A-5 final with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 win over Ocala West Port. Victoria Samedy helped lead the Knights with 10 kills and eight digs, Nayelis Cabello contributed 21 assists and nine kills, Erin LeGros collected 10 assists, Hannah Guthrie had five kills and Taylor Sinopoli served five aces.
Celebration ended the regular season with a four-set loss to Newsome, but the Storm rebounded five days later to outlast Haines City in the 7A-11 semifinals. Evaisabel Davila-Morales totaled 12 kills and 11 aces and Paola Fregonezi added 11 kills and three blocks in Celebration’s 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 victory over the Hornets, who received 13 kills from Tashauri Alston.
Linda Vega was the leader in assists for Celebration, which stopped Haines City’s eight-match winning streak. Osceola defeated Ridge Community 25-5, 25-10, 25-17 in the other district semifinal.
The Four Corners program earned a signature win on Oct. 13, rallying to defeat Santa Fe Catholic 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in the 3A-9 semifinals. The Coyotes have been competitive all season and that included a five-game match against Poinciana earlier this month.
District golf roundup
Ridge Community High’s Tommy Medcalf continued his solid play this month, as he carded a top-five finish during last week’s Class 3A-District 6 boys golf tournament at Cleveland Heights Golf Course. Medcalf parlayed 10 pars and a birdie (on the par-4 third hole) into a round of 79.
The +7 total left Medcalf – who earlier this month shot 73 en route to a third-place finish at the Polk County Tournament - tied for fifth place with Winter Haven’s Mark Jarrett and allowed him to qualify for the Class 3A-Region 2 tournament at Royal St. Cloud Golf Links. Patrick Desmond also had a strong district round for the Bolts with an 86, while Poinciana’s Malachi Greene (82) finished one stroke off the individual qualifying pace.
The Celebration and East Ridge boys teams competed at The Legends at Orange Lake Resort (3A-5) where the Storm’s Ethan Badillo shot 83.
Poinciana’s Loa Johannsson, Celebration’s Erin Ozyurek and Four Corners’ Karolyna Adams qualified for regionals on the girls side.
Johannsson posted four birdies en route to a fourth-place 79 during the 3A-6 tournament at Cleveland Heights, while Ozyurek carded an 87 (10th overall) at West Orange Country Club in 3A-5. Adams landed in a three-way tie for third place after an 80 at the Class 1A-8 tourney hosted by the Country Club of Winter Haven.