Deputy City Clerk Erica Sanchez was named interim city clerk during a special meeting of the Haines City City Commission on Tuesday, July 5.
“City Clerk Erica Anderson has notified us that she will be out of the office for a period of time,” said City Attorney Fred Reilly. “We need to discuss how her duties will be fulfilled.”
Reilly sent a memo via email to the commissioners over the weekend concerning how Anderson’s absence would be addressed.
“The recommendation that I will make is based on discussions I’ve had since Friday with HR Director Veronica Hairston, Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor and City Labor Attorney Linda Edwards,” Reilly said. “The recommendation is that they authorize Erica Sanchez to initiate an interim city clerk role. The second recommendation is that I would suggest that the City Commission direct me to work with the HR director and city administration to prepare a resolution that would for general purposes direct the interim city clerk and the City Manager’s office to coordinate on doing the steps to help the interim city clerk fulfill those responsibilities…It would give us an opportunity to have the interim city clerk and the city staff to work out the issues that have been relevant lately.”
Commissioner Morris West made the motion to appoint Sanchez, which was seconded by Commissioner Omar Arroyo. West, Arroyo, and Mayor Anne Huffman all voted for the motion, allowing it to pass, 3-0.
Commissioner Roy Tyler left the meeting shortly after it began, and Vice Mayor Jayne Hall was not in attendance.
“I like the fact that she is quick to respond,” Huffman said of Sanchez. “She has a good sense of urgency. And I like her initiative to be proactive instead of reactive…Erica, I’m here, and thank you for stepping up to the plate.”
West, Arroyo and Huffman also agreed to direct Reilly to draft the resolution for the commission’s review.
The resolution would only be temporary and would apply only during the Interim City Clerk role tenure. It would not conflict with the referendum previously passed by voters which puts the clerk’s staff under the direct authority of the City Clerk and not the City Manager.
“Nobody is going to throw Erica Sanchez into the deep end of the pool and hope she makes it,” Reilly said.
Anderson sent an email to the clerk’s office staff on June 28th directing them to follow the chain of command during her absence. The sixth point in the email was advising her staff that the chain of command does not extend outside of the city clerk’s office.
“Number six is what really concerns me,” said Huffman. “They are not an island over there.”
The length of Anderson’s absence is unknown at this time but the city hopes to have a more definitive time period soon.