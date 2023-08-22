Sandhill Elementary School in Haines City is the only school in the county to offer a Dual Language Immersion program where students from kindergarten through fifth grade are taught every day in both English and Spanish.
The benefits of bilingual education are plentiful and expand past school-age years, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
When children are younger than eight, it is easier for them to ‘acquire’ a language. At Sandhill, the children are learning to read and write in two languages at the same time at the age that they would normally learn these skills.
Kathy Conely has been the principal at Sandhill elementary school since 2016, but she has been in education for 38 years.
The Dual Language Immersion program has proven to be beneficial to students over the years she has been there.
“It’s really neat to see our test scores- they (Dual Language students) are our highest achievers,” said Conely. “By the time they are in fifth grade, they are bilingual.”
Professor of Early Childhood Education at the University of Missouri-Columbia Linda Espinosa authored a research article in 2015. She discussed the challenges and benefits of bilingualism at early ages.
The article states that children who are exposed to two or more languages as infants have “superior mental flexibility” and enhanced functional brain plasticity.
Parents of native Spanish speakers also love the program because it allows their children to keep using Spanish at school like they do at home and to not get out of practice with it.
“I hear from our Spanish parents that they love the program because their Spanish culture is still there,” said Conely. “They get to keep their Spanish.”
There is high demand for students to join the waitlist of the program.
Second grade Spanish teacher Maritza Vazquez attests to the benefits the program has on children not just academically but also socially.
“I even had one student tell me he was online trying to learn Mandarin,” said Vazquez.
That same student was able to greet a Chinese girl who started in 5th grade at Sandhill this year.
“The girl even gave him a hug. The mother was tearing up,” Vazquez said.
In 2022 Polk County hired a new Senior Director for the English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) department.
Patricia Trejo has worked in Florida’s school systems for 27 years, with 19 years in Palm Beach County as a principal and administrator. Palm Beach has 33 schools that offer dual-language immersion programs.
A Polk County native and graduate of Auburndale High School, Trejo describes language as an asset, not a barrier.
“Our English learners have historically been under educated due to their language barriers,” said Trejo. “And so to have the opportunity to implement two-way language programs will really help to develop our students into being bilingual, biliterate and bicultural.”
Coming to Polk she plans to integrate this program into elementary, middle and high schools countywide.
Now she is focused on strengthening the program at Sandhill to then use it as a model school for new programs.
“Ensuring that we have the right, vetted instructional materials that can be utilized to help support the language proficiency and the academic achievement of our students is the biggest key right now,” said Trejo.
Support from communities and parents is what will make this possible according to Trejo.