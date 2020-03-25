POLK COUNTY — Registered voters in the cities of Bartow, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales and Mulberry who plan to vote by mail in the April 7 municipal elections have through Saturday, March 28, to submit a request to receive a ballot by mail.
Requests can be made online at PolkElections.com, or by calling the Polk County Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.
Ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off to the Polk Supervisor of Elections, but they must be received by 7 p.m. on April 7.
For more information, visit PolkElections.com or call the Polk County Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.