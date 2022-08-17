All across Four Corners and Polk County, students returned to school on Aug. 10.
“The first day went very well,” said Nicole Johnson, a teacher at Daniel Jenkins Academy (DJA) in Haines City. “The students were excited to be back. They were excited to see their friends and favorite teachers and show off their new shoes.”
That was a sentiment echoed at many schools in the area.
“It has gone really well today,” Davenport High School (DHS) Athletic Director Mel Gables said. “They all seem to be excited. The freshmen are the best things to be looking at and the students that have transferred in.”
With backpacks slung over shoulders and new supplies neatly stowed, Polk County youngsters left summer behind as they filled classrooms that have been empty since May.
“Both of my kids said their first day was great,” said Alainee Allison, whose sons MJ and Coltyn attend DJA and Sandhill Elementary School (SES), respectively. “And as a parent, I found it emotional, only because MJ is in middle school now, but exciting as well.”
While students seemed to either be excited to be back surrounded by their friends, bummed that their summer was over or a mixture of both, the emotional swings seemed to be reserved for the parents watching their children fall back in to that regular routine.
“As a parent, it was bittersweet this year,” said Johnson, whose youngest two children, Cooper and Sydney, attend Haines City High School (HCHS), following after older brother, Logan, who graduated from HCHS in May. “It is priceless seeing my kids excited for school, but my baby boy (Cooper) is no longer in middle school with me and he was eager to go off to high school without Mom. My oldest (Logan) is now going to college and I missed taking that group ‘back to school’ picture with him and his sister and brother.”
It was a day of learning about new classrooms, subjects, classmates, schedules, and in some cases, new schools.
“We got to do some fun get-to-know-you activities while teaching and reminding them of classroom rules and procedures,” Johnson said.
Her own children may have been less forthcoming than her students.
“In typical teenage fashion, when I asked how their first day of school was, they replied, ‘It was alright,’” said Johnson.
With schools like HCHS already at maximum capacity and many others watching their enrollment numbers steadily grow, school campuses continue to evolve to handle the volume.
“My sons said there was a lot of walking though because they have portables (for some classes) instead of actual buildings,” Allison said. “The teachers were all nice and helpful.”
DHS, which is in its second year, houses all four grades for the first time this year. It did not have a senior class during its inaugural year last year.
“We have four lunches this year instead of three, so that has been an adjustment,” said Gables. “We had roughly 1,300 students last year and now we’re up to roughly 2,200 this year with lines out the door. We’ve probably enrolled over 100 students in the last day and a half.”
Parents waited in line in the front office and along the front entranceway and sidewalk area, extending out to the paved circular roadway in front of the office for the chance to enroll their children. Even as the school prepared to dismiss classes for the first official day back, the line of parents waiting continued to build with enrollment papers in hand.
“We have 2,248 students enrolled as of 1:30pm,” Gables said. “There’s been plenty of staff out trying to help direct the freshmen and the new students.”
That number is up considerably from 2,017 students as of Aug. 1.
“Our car line didn’t take too long, and all of our students were in before classes started this morning,” said Gables. “We do have a lot more students being dropped off this year. It will take a while for them to get the pattern down, but once they get the pattern down, it goes pretty quick. We also had 20 buses.”
While there are no portables on the still new DHS campus, they do have a plan in place for a “portable row” already pre-equipped with electricity should the need arise in the future as growth in the Four Corners area continues to explode. The DHS zoned area is roughly north of Ernie Caldwell Parkway to the Polk-Osceola County line.
Even with growing numbers roaming the halls, there were plenty of smiling faces at schools throughout Four Corners on Wednesday. Administrators, teachers, parents and students alike seemed to have a positive start to the new school year.
“I am ready for them to expand their minds and learn and enjoy being a kid,” Allison said.