KISSIMMEE – Just when you thought it safe to come out on Halloween, Scream n' Stream is here.
Scream n' Stream is a drive-thru event created as a way to celebrate Halloween during COVID-19 that will provide two encounters for guests.
Drive-Boo Trick-or-Treat is a family-friendly, drive-through experience while Night at the Die-In Haunted Drive-Thru features a terrifying story revealed in a mile-long journey with live performers, lighting, audio and more.
The events will take place on select days throughout October, predominately on Fridays and Saturdays.
"Drive-Boo Trick or Treat is family-friendly complete with contactless candy distribution, performers, fun Halloween props and music," said Chris Louis, co-creator of Scream n' Stream. "While Night at the Die-In Haunted Drive-Thru is more of ‘parental discretion is advised’ (type of event)."
Helping to create a ghoulish event is nothing new to Louis. For four years, he was part of Universal's Halloween Horror Night production management team.
"When all the pandemic started, we knew that we wanted to do something in the fall," Louis said. "So, we approached the Boggy Creek Airboat Experience owners about having the Halloween drive-thru here."
In June, Louis put together a team of creative minds with years of know-how in the field who got to work designing the Halloween encounter.
"We took the original, general storyline and worked with a variety of specialists to execute a more detailed experience," Louis said.
According to Louis, the pathway is the same for both drive-throughs but, after the family friendly event, the gore is added.
"We will use a new innovative audio delivery system called Orbital Sound, which involves background audio streaming through your car radio, while scene-specific audio relative to your location on the road occurs around your vehicle," Louis explained.
The Haunted Drive-Thru features original music by Andy Garfield, composer of the cult horror movies “Hatchet” and “Hatchet 2.”’
"With the cancellation of traditional Halloween activities around Central Florida, Scream n' Stream seeks to provide a haunted, yet safe and socially-distant, Halloween experience," Louis said. "We hope to sustain the holiday spirit through our two offerings."
Last week, about 25 cast members had the first dress rehearsal where the last-minute kinks were worked out.
The staff consists of locals who were either laid-off or furloughed during the pandemic. A portion of net proceeds will be donated to the Second Harvest Central Florida Food Bank.
Scream n' Stream is located at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures at 2001 East Southport Road in Kissimmee.
On nights the Drive Boo Trick-or-Treat event is held, cars start lining up at 5:30 p.m. and will be accepted until 6:15 p.m. As for the Night at the Die-In Haunted Drive-Thru, that experience will begin taking cars at 7 p.m. and do so until 11 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/screamnstream.