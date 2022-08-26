For more than 50 years, actress Bette Davis was one of the country’s leading ladies but in “Me and Jezebel” the story is all about her.
A comedy and true story, “Me and Jezebel” tells of an unexpected – yet thrilling – visit and, ultimately, stay, from screen star, Bette Davis. Told from the viewpoint of the middle-class homeowner, Elizabeth Fuller, the play focuses on the two women. The ladies met after Davis visited Fuller’s home with a mutual friend. Not long after, Davis had no place to stay due to a problem with her hotel and, in true Bette Davis style, invited herself to stay at Fuller’s.
“Me and Jezebel” opens this weekend on the Haines City Community Theater stage with Mark Graham as the director.
It isn’t his first time directing “Me and Jezebel”; he has directed the play numerous times including two times off-Broadway.
“The play is very funny and is absolutely true,” Graham said.
He said he helped Fuller adapt the story to the screenplay.
The cast is made up of only two members: locals Stacey DeCosmo and Dorinda Morrison Garrard.
DeCosmo plays Elizabeth Fuller, the owner of the home Davis intrudes upon, the writer of the play, and a good friend of Graham. DeCosmo lives in Davenport.
In the role of Davis is Garrard, a Lake Wales resident, and, according to Graham, perfect for the tough role of Davis.
“She truly captured the essence of Bette,” Graham said. “These are two difficult parts and I needed actors of the highest quality.”
DeCosmo not only portrays Fuller, but also numerous other people who have short parts during Bette’s visit to the Connecticut home.
Davis’ stay in an “ordinary” home for a few weeks is full of expected fun and interesting encounters along the way with fans as well as those who do not know of Davis’ celebrity status.
According to Graham, the set that was created for the play is just as creative and arguably as good as the ones on Broadway.
The title “Me and Jezebel” is a nod to Davis’ Oscar winning role in a movie called “Jezebel.” That Jezebel is set in the1850s, and Davis plays a Southern belle who sets out to win her ex-fiancée back after he leaves her.
Audiences can purchase tickets online at HCCT.BOOKTIX.Com.
It runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 11 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Haines City Community Theatre is located at 303 Ledwith Ave. The play is produced with special permission by Dramatists Play Service.