Work from the best artists on the Ridge will be on display next week for the second annual “Heart of Florida Art Show.”
Co-sponsored by the Haines City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and Ridge Art Association, the event takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Community Room at the Haines City Public Library, located at 111 N. Sixth St.
Fine visual arts such as paintings and photography that embody this year’s theme, “Heart of Florida Art” will be shown. Local artists will display work that captures the essence of the pristine Polk County Ridge.
“It’s thrilling to be able to partner with the Ridge Art Association,” said Jane Waters, CRA project manager. “For seven decades, the association has done an outstanding job promoting the uniqueness, beauty and rich history of the East Polk County Ridge through the cultural arts. We value its continued presence in Haines City and across the Ridge.”
The Heart of Florida Art Show will begin with a reception. Food will be provided at the reception by AdventHealth Heart of Florida and the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce. Awards, including Best in Show, will be presented shortly after at about 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
“With the vision and input of our elected officials, dedicated staff and community partners, Haines City is a cultural arts community,” City Manager Deric C. Feacher said. “From our WINGS initiative to Art Alley to events such as this, our city is a place where cultural arts are used to celebrate our diversity, heritage and our bright future.”