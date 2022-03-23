Claudette Braswell’s sweet smile, gracious sportsmanship, competitive nature, good humor and boundless energy will be long remembered in the Polk Senior Games.
The 86-year-old Lake Wales resident retired following the final event of the 2022 games, taking home six gold medals over 12 days. With those six medals, Braswell has collected more than 400 medals over her 26 years of running, jumping, throwing and cheering from one end of the county to the other.
A retired physical education teacher from Maryland, Braswell not only garnered the Best in Age Group Award 15 times, she was chosen as Outstanding Female Competitor 13 times.
“We will dearly miss her,” said Polk Senior Games Executive Director Deena Wilbur. “She trains and is a serious competitor, but also an encourager and inspiration to others in the Games.”
The annual sporting event was limited to outdoor competitions only this year due to COVID 19. The walking and archery events slated for the final day of competition on March 12, were canceled due to impending bad weather. Still, 26 records were broken.
More than 1,300 senior men and women participated in 40 events.
Joseph Schaefer, of Lakeland, was the oldest competitor at 96 years young.
Sonder Hawkins, 54, of Orlando, claimed three running records (50, 100 and 400 meters). Janet Lamoureaux and John Doherty, both of Lakeland, were named Outstanding Competitors.
Three women in their 90s tied for best in the 90-94 age bracket with Ethel Lehmann of Largo, Runell Klassen, of Lakeland, and Dorothy Rheinhardt, of the Villages.
Braswell is moving to Winter Garden to live with her son after losing her husband, Jim, last year. The two were married almost 62 years. He often drove his wife to the events. Jim even instructed his son, Mark, to buy Braswell the best GPS so she could continue to compete should he pass.
In 2011, Braswell captured 24 gold medals, four silver and set four records. Despite knee replacement in 2013, she still participated in the games.
“Sports to me is what has kept me so healthy, by the Grace of God,” said Braswell, who takes no medication. “Sports help me physically, mentally, and emotionally a lot.”
She joked that sports, particularly racquetball, helps her spiritually - when she was upset.
Braswell has also paid her success forward. She’s given many of her medals away to the Special Olympics.
A hip replacement limited her to six events in 2014, yet she won five gold medals in six events.
She recalled how she had trouble walking in 2014. However, she participated in ping pong. Yet retrieving missed balls was not easy.
“I wrote (in her journal) of how God would send someone to help me,” she said. “A lady I’ve never seen before tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘I’m going to get the balls for you.’ “
This spring, Braswell trailed a competitor by two points in the horseshoe competition, with two shoes left to throw.
She tossed two ringers to win the gold.
“To me, sports are having fun and getting good exercise,” she said. “Within myself, I know that every win is by the grace of God. When I’m tuned in with Him, there’s a peace and joy, and my throws are better.”