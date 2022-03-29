Winter Haven’s Sentimental Journeymen barbershop chorus celebrates its return to the stage by presenting its twelfth barbershop harmony show, “Back in Business.”
The show will be Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Drive SE in Winter Haven.
After months of Zoom rehearsals and cautious in-person sessions, the chorus and its guests are excited to entertain their audiences once again. In addition to featuring the Sentimental Journeymen, the 2022 show is headlined by the two reigning gold medal vocal groups in the Florida region: the youthful and humorous “Bourbon Brothers” quartet, and the smooth sounding “Orlando Harmony” chorus.
All of these ensembles sing in the unique barbershop style of unaccompanied four-part harmony. The melody is usually sung in the second-highest voice part, called the “lead.” A high tenor sings simple harmonies above that melody, the bass sings the low harmonies, and a baritone fills in the tricky stuff above and below the melody. They use barbershop’s distinctive chords and precise tuning to produce ringing overtones and a rich sound.
General admission tickets for this special event are $15 if purchased in advance, or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased securely online at www.sentimentaljourneymen.com. There you can also get more information about the show and barbershop singing, or you can call 863-455-9548.