Seven students from Polk County Public Schools are among this year’s semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships.
They are:
• James Barrios, Neil Dave, Elijah Englund and Keshav Singh; International Baccalaureate Bartow
• Gianna Junqueira, Davenport High
• Payson Keown, Haines City High
• Cullen Wyatt, Lakeland High
The PCPS students are among more than 16,000 “academically talented” U.S. high school seniors competing for National Merit Scholarships this year. High school juniors are able to become National Merit semifinalists by performing well on qualifying tests; those ultimately selected are the highest-scoring entrants from each state, representing less than 1% of seniors nationwide.
Approximately 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million will be awarded this year. Winners will be named in a series of announcements beginning in April and concluding in July.