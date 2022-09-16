Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 91F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.