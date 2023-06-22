Six Haines City businesses lost their roofs and at least six more were closed due to heavy water damage and leaking roofs after gusty winds from a severe storm whipped through the center of town along Highway 17/92, Lee Jackson Highway and 10th St. on the evening of June 19.
The Millennium Christian Academy, which once was a church, next to Iglesia Manantial de Bendicion, located at the corner of McLeod Avenue and F St North, was condemned an unsafe structure deemed unfit for human occupancy by the Haines City Building Department.
SERVPRO workers were seen inside and outside the building. A glance inside showed missing ceiling tiles, hanging insulation, some standing water and full black garbage bags piled in several hallways. The roof appeared to have been quickly covered with a wrap.
The GDB International Inc. recycling plant (formerly Haines City CGA) lost a portion of its roof along with Just Print LLC, located the corner of 4th St. N and Lee Jackson Highway, Teresa Connell State Farm Insurance and Cathy Boyd’s Tax Service on Highway 17/92 near McDonald’s, and three conjoined businesses on 10th St. saw their roofs ripped off. The trio included Natalie’s Boutique, Sunshine Services Group and 5 Stars Barbershop.
A video shows a wind gust smashing a trash can which struck the above-ground backflow water pipe near the McDonald’s sign on Highway 17/92. The pipe spouted and the power was out Monday evening around 8 p.m. at McDonalds. The fast-food restaurant with a 24-hour drive through was out of service until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday according to store manager Megan Agosto, who claimed the winds and damage were caused by a tornado.
According to Tyler Fleming with the National Weather Service office in Ruskin, a severe thunderstorm warning was announced. Fleming said winds at the Bartow Airbase were 15 mph.
“It’s definitely possible there were stronger winds out there,” Fleming said. “We were expecting winds about 60 mph. I can’t say there was a tornado without seeing a video. It’s not outside the realm of possibility (that there was a tornado) with the wind that strong.”
A&N Paint and Body Shop owner Rich Dhannie showed security video footage of two cars being pushed by a flying roof panel. A man is running in the video and is barely missed by the debris. A Hyundai is missing its back window and another car has damage on the front and back doors. The bottom front bumper of a Mercedes is missing a chunk of metal.
According to Dhannie, Enterprise took away two damaged cars to do repairs. Dhannie said two transformers went out and a third went out when the roof from GDB hit it.
A portion of the roof from Dewkat landed in the yard of Luis Castro on 4th St.
“We were scared that night,” said Castro. “There was a lot of wind.”
Staff from the El Antojo Colombianco Restaurant were scrambling to put together another storage shed after their 10 x 8 shed roof was ripped apart, resulting in a loss of roughly $1,000 in food and supplies. They were closed for two days.
“Thank God no one got hurt,” said owner Efrain Botea.
GDB facility manager Omar Morales reported the main section of the roof over the loading dock was missing. He checked out the warehouse around 11 p.m. because the power was out.
“Duke Energy said their truck almost flipped over,” he said. “Whatever it was came with a force.”
Maria Perez, whose daughter, Natalie, owns a wedding boutique on 10th St., said she received a call from a neighbor at 11:37 p.m. The caller said the roof had come off. Maria Perez was putting up all the dresses that had gotten wet. The business is 14 years old.
Barber Oscar Calderon from 5 Stars Barbershop sounded heart broken.
He and two other barbers had been at their location since 2007.
A neighbor had texted him a picture of the damage.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought it was a nightmare. She sent me a picture. Even then I thought it was fake. I just got in my car around 11:30 and headed that way and when I got there it was crazy. To see it like that. Everything was wet in the interior. It was almost like the roof was peeled off.”
He remained positive though.
“I think that this situation sometimes it’s necessary,” Calderon said. “I saw a lot of love from other people, and I have faith from God that something good is coming out of it and we will keep pushing forward.”
Calderon says the building will be inspected on Thursday.
“I’ve been there for so many years,” he said. “I feel like I know so many people from there.”
He’s planning a long wait before the shop will be repaired.
“At the moment I will probably have to find another place until they fix it and then we will go back,” he said.
As the vice president of Haines City Little League, Calderon was pleased to learn that volunteer Jennifer Arroyo had set up a Go Fund Me page for his business.
Two of his sons played in the league and he coached a team as well this past spring.
SERVPRO workers were busy at the nearby Teresa Connell State Farm office sucking up water, removing ceiling tiles and insulation and setting up fans.
State Farm representative Monica Maddox received a text from the Haines City Police Department at 7 a.m. about the damage.
“We had no clue what we were walking into,” said Maddox. “It was flooded inside.
Just Print LLC owner Reggie Haywood was waiting out the rain in the Haines City Publix parking lot Monday evening. After the storm lightened up, he headed to his business at the corner of Lee Jackson Highway and 4th St.
“My entire roof was ripped off,” he said. “It was bad. I had to go in the next morning because the electrical lines were in the water.”
Both his large and small electrical print machines, totaling roughly $7,000 were rain damaged.
He traveled to Orlando to finish an order for an event to be held locally Saturday.
“They need it,” said Haywood. “Other than that, everyone pretty much knows what’s going on and they’ve been waiting patiently, but they still need their stuff. “