You could say The Shake Shoppe is a bit of a landmark in the heart of downtown Auburndale.
Right across from the city park and not far from the middle school and high school, it’s the perfect location where families come to grab a burger and shake. Chris and Madison Whigham (along with Chris’ father, Harris) have owned it for 15 years and now sales are the highest they’ve seen.
The Whighams attribute that to the population boom, keeping costs down and going the extra mile for their customers. “Our pricing is reasonable, we are personable and we do it right,” said Chris Whigham. “The customers are first even if it hurts us.”
The Shake Shoppe is known for their milkshakes (cookies-n-cream being their most popular) along with banana, cherry, coffee, pina colada, root beer and others. Grab a small for $3 and they range up to $6 for a large. Arctic swirls are even better than Dairy Queen Blizzards with large chunks of cookie dough, Reece’s peanut butter cups, Twix, Snickers or even banana pudding. The sundaes are to die for and the slushie flavors are abundant.
“We do special things to make our customers happy and bend over backwards,” Madison said. For example, a woman inquired about their products because her niece has an extreme egg allergy, so the Whighams looked up all the ingredients in the ice creams to be sure her niece could safely eat it. “We’re definitely a mom-and-pop shop,” said Madison.
The to-go joint gets busy with locals grabbing a quick lunch. Daily lunch specials are just $5.25 and include a 24-ounce drink. Some favorites to choose from are their double cheeseburger, hot ham and cheese, turkey sub, chicken sandwich, hot Italian ham and cheese, a tuna salad sandwich or jumbo hot dog. Other food items include pizza sticks, French fries, Chris’ homemade sloppy joes, pork sandwich, burgers and nachos with cheese. Sip on their specialty sweet tea or grab a soda or lemonade.
The Shake Shoppe opened in 1981 by David Watson and was first named Mendy’s Cone and Creamery after Watson’s daughter. The business changed hands to Scott Vanphlew who changed the name. Chris and Harris bought the property in 2008.