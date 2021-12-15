The annual HoHo With the PoPo will be Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Polk County Sheriff’s Northeast District Office.
Everyone is invited to attend to enjoy cookies, cocoa, holiday photo opportunities, and more.
“We want to build positive relationships with our community members and by doing so, avoid what’s happening nationwide,” said Capt. Larry Davis from the PCSO Northeast district office. “We have a lot of people moving here and we want them to know we are approachable. We are a professional organization.”
Also, during the event, 11 deserving families will receive gifts the kids have asked for from bikes to games to dolls to trucks.
Throughout the year, according to Davis, businesses, organizations and individuals are approached or volunteer to help provide presents for the families.
“We have a lot of community support,” Davis said. “Thanks also goes to my deputies. They are the ones who make this happen.”
The Northeast district is one of five that make up the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Polk County is the fourth largest county in the state.
Last year, because of COVID-19, it was limited to a drive through event; however, this year, the community is encouraged to attend at the PCSO Northeast District Office, 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport. Santa will also be there.