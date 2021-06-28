Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is seeking volunteers willing to partner with law enforcement as members of the Fort Fraser Trail Citizen’s Assisted Patrol (CAP).
Fort Fraser Trail is a recreational 7.7-mile trail that runs along the east side of U.S. Highway 98 from Bartow to Winter Lake Road. There are now two spurs off the trail, one that provides access to Polk County’s Circle B Bar Reserve and a new trailhead for the Panther Point Trail that adds nearly four miles of trail, bringing the total for Panther Point Trail to eight miles. The Fort Fraser paved trail is patrolled by volunteers during the daylight hours using an agency-marked four-seat utility task vehicle provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
New CAP volunteers will be trained in patrol, crime observation, and crime prevention techniques. Members will also be provided with a volunteer uniform shirt and ball cap. Volunteers also serve as good-will ambassadors for the Ft. Fraser Trail.
“Our volunteers are a valuable tool in preventing crimes within their neighborhoods and three trail systems in Polk County. The Ft. Fraser Trail CAP patrol will bring neighbors from various communities together to keep the trail a safe and enjoyable place to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.” Said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Anyone who has an interest in helping support the Polk County Sheriff’s Office crime prevention mission is encouraged to apply as a Polk County Sheriff’s Office CAP volunteer. There are also other volunteer opportunities available, such as Volunteer Sheriff’s Service Officers, office volunteers and animal shelter volunteers. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has over 3,200 volunteers who donated 131,649 hours of service in 2020.
Ft. Fraser Trail volunteers will be able to work flexible, two-hour (recommended) shifts between sunrise to sunset. Weekend patrols are especially needed.
To obtain an application for the Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Assisted Patrol, send an email to volunteer@polksheriff.org. For more information, contact Robert Groover at 863-298-6681 or Tina Goepferich at 863-298-6682.