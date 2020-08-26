WINTER HAVEN – The show must go on.
Like many organizations, Theatre Winter Haven recently had to create a new normal to continue to fulfill its mission of entertaining residents.
According to Dan Chesnika, Chief Executive Officer of Theatre Winter Haven, the organization annually sells more than 30,000 tickets, holds approximately 120 performances and generates more than $7.5 million in revenue for the local community.
“Due to COVID-19, that has been greatly reduced,” he said. “We need (the community’s) support now more than ever.”
New issues call for new solutions, so Chesnika and his team put their heads together.
“While we know it’s not safe to entertain indoors, it doesn’t mean we have to stop entertaining altogether,” Chesnika said.
He and his team approached City of Winter Haven officials about the possibility of using the Chain of Lakes Stadium for an outdoor concert series.
“Obtaining permission from the city was really as easy as just asking,” Chesnika said.
The Theatre Winter Haven team believes the stadium provides a safe, controlled environment for attendees with 100,010-square-feet to spread out.
“The stadium gives us all a safe space right in our own backyard,” he said. “We can conduct temperature checks at the gate – it’s not just people in a park at a concert.”
Attendees must enter and exit the venue wearing masks while practicing social distancing. Guests are invited to bring a cooler, lawn chairs and picnic to enjoy before, during and after the concerts.
So far, there have been five events, with one scheduled for each Friday night into October.
Tickets are $18 and $40 for three nights of entertainment. The organization’s goal is to entertain 500 people each Friday evening, and, according to Chesnika, that goal is coming closer to being accomplished every week.
“We had 325 at the Jimmy Buffet concert (Aug. 14),” Chesnika said.
The stage is set up in centerfield, and the music is projected out across the area beginning at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.
“The sound is great,” he said. “There’s something about the sound of an arena that you can’t replicate indoors.”
The City of Winter Haven also provided a large screen that Chesnika would like to use for movies on Thursday evenings, if interest is there.
He said that the event's performers are thrilled to be a part of the concert series during this unique moment in our history.
“My phone is ringing off the hook with artists looking for a place to play,” he said. “There are so few venues right now doing anything.”
Chesnika said that Theatre Winter Haven wouldn’t have been able to offer the series without the help of the city.
“The city is a wonderful partner to us,” he said. “They have worked hard to make sure that Winter Haven residents continue to have a great quality of life.”
He encourages everyone to attend with family and friends and just have a good time.
“Come and claim your own piece of real estate to enjoy the concert,” he said. “Bring your coolers, picnics, and frisbees. When the event ends, folks can take their time leaving, and parking is free.”
For tickets and more information, visit theatrewinterhaven.com.
Upcoming performances
Aug. 28 - The Music of the Carpenters
Sept. 4 - The Music of Stevie Wonder
Sept. 11 - Classic Country
Sept. 18 - Sweeney Family Band
Sept. 25 - Ron Seggi and His Caravan of Stars